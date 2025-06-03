Corcoran Sawyer Smith, a franchisee of Corcoran Group, LLC has announced the opening of its newest office location in Westfield, New Jersey. Led by Corcoran Sawyer Smith Broker/Owner Sawyer Smith, the new office will cater to the brokerage’s existing agents who serve Westfield and its surrounding communities, as well as any newly recruited agents from the greater area.

“The opening of our new Westfield office just makes sense for us,” said Smith. “The real estate market in Westfield is incredibly strong and perfectly aligns with the high-end properties we specialize in. This move is a strategic expansion that allows us to better serve our discerning clients in key suburban areas, further solidifying Corcoran Sawyer Smiths’ presence within Union County and beyond.”

A release describes Westfield as an upscale suburban town located in Union County, known for its vibrant downtown, highly rated school systems, picturesque residential streets, and ease of access to both New York City and New Jersey’s famed coastal towns and beaches. With a rich history that dates to the 18th century, Westfield boasts well-preserved historic districts as well as newly constructed residences, showcasing a mix of architectural styles, including Colonial Revival, Georgian Revival, and Queen Anne-style homes. The town’s downtown district includes an array of retail shops, restaurants, parks, as well as cultural attractions, making the area a popular destination for both residents and visitors.

“Westfield’s real estate market is renowned for its high-end suburban homes, attracting buyers who appreciate a peaceful environment paired with upscale amenities and convenient access to New York City,” added Smith.

According to the company, due to limited inventory and strong demand, property values remain high, making the area a desirable choice for real estate investment. Corcoran Sawyer Smith holds numerous properties for sale in close proximity to the new office, including this colonial-style home on the north side of Westfield, situated on nearly half an acre and housing 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.



Since launching in July of 2022, Corcoran Sawyer Smith has grown to include more than 250 agents, and with the addition of Westfield, nine total offices. Across New Jersey, Corcoran Sawyer Smith holds two offices in Hoboken, one in Jersey City, one in Flemington, one in Princeton, one in Lambertville and one in Pennington, as well as an office in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit https://www.corcoran.com/corcoran-sawyer-smith/26.