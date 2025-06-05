HomeSmart and RPR (Realtors Property Resource) have announced a partnership to implement a secure single sign-on (SSO) integration and Deep Links that will connect HomeSmart’s RealSmart Agent platform with RPR’s data and tools.

With SSO, Deep Links to RPR tools—such as the property report, seller report and mini property report —will now appear directly within agent workflows.

This new integration is intended to streamline agents’ access to property insights and reports directly within their existing workflow, with the goal of in turn increasing productivity, streamlining listing and transaction tasks and elevating client service. Eliminating the need for agents to log into multiple tools will also increase adoption and lower security risks, the companies said.

“Integration, automation and efficiency have always been a vital focus of our tech investment,” said Katie Cooper, chief operating officer at HomeSmart. “Accessing all data seamlessly within one platform greatly enhances an agent’s experience. With SSO and deep links into RPR, we’ve eliminated workflow friction and improved adoption of one of the most powerful data tools in real estate.”

HomeSmart’s more than 25,000 national agents, across both their company-owned operations and franchise network, have access to this advancement. Of those with RPR access, over 11,500 agents already have active accounts—many using RPR regularly to guide informed buyer and seller conversations, they said.

“RPR is committed to helping brokerages unlock more value with less effort,” said Ray Gronowski, vice president, market engagement at RPR. “SSO and Deep Links are a critical step in making that happen—it’s fast, secure and easy to implement when the right tech is in place.”

For more information, visit https://homesmart.com/.