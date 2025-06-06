Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Shorepine Properties in Pacific City, expanding the brand’s presence along Oregon’s coast.

The full-service brokerage was purchased in 2017 by the current broker/owner, Becky Kirkendall, Century 21 stated. Under Kirkendall’s leadership, she and her independent sales professionals have developed their ability to help clients throughout the Central Oregon Coast with unique residential and commercial real estate needs. Some of their areas of specialization include residential, commercial, first-time homebuyer assistance, land and lot deals, second homes, vacation properties, fractional properties and investment properties.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Shorepine Properties, Kirkendall stated that she plans to use the brand’s tools to spread her company’s reach further along Oregon’s coast through enhanced recruitment efforts and the opening of new offices.

“The real estate industry is always evolving, and we knew we needed to work with a brand that has a global presence if we want to stay ahead of the curve,” said Kirkendall. “Not only does the CENTURY 21® brand have the people, tools, and expertise to help us achieve greater goals, but its philosophy and culture also align perfectly with our own. We can move forward and expand, while still being the same brokerage that our community has come to know.”

Kirkendall stated that her firm has a notable reputation on Oregon’s Coast for its history in the area and its continued ability to provide keen insight into local market conditions. With multiple native “coasties” currently working at the firm, they perfectly understand the niche differences between the many small towns that line western Oregon.

“Our knowledge of Coastal Oregon extends well beyond the area’s latest real estate developments,” said Kirkendall. “We understand the people here, and we understand the pride that comes with being involved in these communities. We try to give back in any way we can, from charity and fundraising to providing the area’s residents with the information they need to make the most informed decisions possible. This is our passion, and ‘real estate with a reason’ is our motto.”

“In order for the CENTURY 21® brand to truly resonate with a global audience, it requires having knowledgeable representatives of every type of lifestyle,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Becky is the perfect example of a niche lifestyle expert. Coastal Oregon is comprised of communities unlike any other in the U.S., and it’s incredibly valuable to the brand to have someone like Becky on board who can make sure the area’s residents have access to the services they deserve. We can’t wait to help her spread her reach along the coast and increase her bandwidth.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/about-us/.