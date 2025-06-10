Over 2.5 million homeowner claims have been submitted—both digitally and via paper—for the settlements in the Burnett and Gibson cases, according to a recent filing in the district court of the Western District of Missouri.

The filing comes from JND Legal Administration—the law firm overseeing the administrative tasks of the 29 settlements in the Burnett and Gibson cases, as well as Keel vs. Washington Fine Properties.

JND stated that as of June 2025 it has sent out over 100 million emails and 38 million postcards across four rounds of initial notice and two rounds of reminder notices to possible class members of the settlements. The firm has also undertaken four media publication campaigns, and handled over 25,000 calls and 30,000 emails from class members.

The filing also noted that JND has charged $32,777,091.15 across 47 invoices to the class counsels for its services in the Burnett, Gibson and Keel cases, as well as for serving as the Notice Administrator in the Moehrl case. Most of the invoices and total have been paid, with $5,919,220.72 currently outstanding that JND said it has chosen to not charge interest on, despite being allowed to under its terms and conditions.

JND itself has recently been under fire following the filing of three lawsuits—one filed in New York, one in California and one in Florida—alleging the firm, along with Epiq Systems, Angeion Group, of “taking illegal payments from Huntington National Bank and Western Alliance Bank in order to maintain dominance in the settlement administration market,” as reported by Reuters.

The lawsuits allege that the three firms received kickbacks from Huntington National Bank and Western Alliance Bank for pushing the settlement deposits under their administration toward the banks.

The firm said in a statement to Reuters that “the allegations in these complaints regarding JND are baseless and JND will defend itself vigorously in court.”