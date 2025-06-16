Above, Renee Gonzales

HomeServices of America has announced the appointment of Renee Gonzales as Vice President of Core Services Integrations, a newly created role designed to accelerate business growth and operational alignment across its national network of companies.

In her expanded role, HomeServices stated that Gonzales—who will remain as CEO of Long Realty—will work in close collaboration with brokerage leaders and core service partners across the family of companies. Her focus will include identifying integration opportunities, aligning strategic initiatives and coaching best practices that promote stronger adoption of mortgage, title and insurance offerings at the agent level.

“Renee brings an exceptional track record of performance and partnership,” said Chris Kelly, President & CEO of HomeServices of America. “She has cultivated a deeply collaborative, full-service culture at Long Realty, consistently ranking among the top performers in our network. Her leadership reflects the type of thoughtful, field-informed strategy that will help us continue delivering a seamless, end-to-end experience for consumers.”

Under Gonzales’ leadership, HomeServices noted that Long Realty has been a national model for brokerage-core services collaboration. The company stated that her practical, relationship-first approach will help support local company cultures while driving business results through deeper service alignment and agent-facing support.

“I am honored to help expand HomeServices’s leadership role as the nation’s premier full-service brokerage,” said Gonzales. “We have an opportunity to lead the industry in delivering integrated value by empowering agents, aligning strategy, and building relationships that help every company in our network thrive with the goal of ensuring that the consumer has a truly seamless experience.”

For more information, visit https://www.homeservices.com/.