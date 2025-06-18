BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies—a real estate platform for online repair, renovation and maintenance ordering technology and quality service solutions—has announced a five-year extension of its exclusive partnership with Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®.

The renewed agreement builds on the success of the initial 5-year collaboration and paves the way for deeper integration of Pillar To Post™’s home inspection services and BOSSCAT’s AI-powered Instant Estimate technology, according to a release. Through this extended partnership, Pillar To Post’s franchise inspectors will continue to offer home sellers, homebuyers and real estate professionals a seamless solution starting from online ordering and scheduling for inspection services through online ordering and scheduling for repair services to increase transparency and convenience in the sale and due diligence process.

“Pillar To Post is committed to delivering the most dependable and highest value inspection available to our customers while being the easiest company to do business with for realtors,” said Charles Furlough, CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. “Our exclusive relationship with BOSSCAT helps accomplish both of these goals.”

Since 2021, the companies stated that the partnership has empowered nearly 600,000 home sellers, homebuyers and real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada to make more informed and confident decisions with real-time cost transparency and easier access to home services.

“This next chapter in our partnership with Pillar To Post represents a shared commitment to reimagining what’s possible in the homeownership journey,” said Min Alexander, CEO and Founder of BOSSCAT Home Services & Technologies. “The combination of BOSSCAT’s Instant Estimate technology and Pillar To Post’s quality inspections create a customer-focused experience to save time and remove barriers in the home buying process. Together, we’re making home inspections, repairs and improvements simpler, smarter and more accessible to homeowners.”

For more information, visit https://www.bosscathome.com/ or https://pillartopost.com/.