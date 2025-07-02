Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced it is increasing its brand’s presence in northeastern North Carolina with the affiliation of Carolina Land and Home Realty in Ahoskie.

The full-service brokerage was bought by current broker/owner and Tar Heel state native Clay Revelle in 2021, according to a release. Joined by his wife Rachel, Revelle and his team of agents serve residents along Route I-95 throughout Hertford, Gates, Northampton, and Bertie counties with the many unique real estate needs specific to the area.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Land and Home Realty, Revelle stated that he hopes to leverage the brand’s tools to attract nearby producing agents and pursue future acquisition opportunities.

“We believe that marketing is a vital part of our success, and the marketing tools that the CENTURY 21 brand offers are unparalleled,” said Revelle. “Even beyond the brand’s marketing prowess, we know this affiliation will allow us to tap into many state of the art tools that will better position us to pursue future business opportunities.”

“Northeastern North Carolina differs greatly from the hustle and bustle of Charlotte and Raleigh, and from the non-stop influx of tourists in the Outer Banks,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “To have a reliable representative of the CENTURY 21 brand in this unique market is incredibly valuable. Clay fits that role perfectly—offering a blend of homegrown knowledge and up-to-date real estate insight to make sure the area’s residents receive the best service possible. We can’t wait to help Clay continue to elevate his brokerage and seek new business opportunities throughout the Tar Heel state.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/about-us/.