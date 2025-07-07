Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) has announced that The Training Academy, LLC is joining its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network. The Training Academy, LLC helps organizations unlock the power of transformative leadership with inspiring and dynamic insights into operational profitability that are specifically designed to fit today’s market.

Dan Elzer, founder and president of the Training Academy, is a more than 30 year veteran of the real estate industry. He leads The Training Academy in “delivering practical, results-driven leadership development through proven strategies and real-world solutions, the Training Academy, LLC empowers leaders at every level to drive performance and lasting success,” said LeadingRE in a press release.

“We know that strong, collaborative relationships are the foundation of success in the real estate industry,” said Elzer. “The LeadingRE network is made up of dedicated brokers, owners and trusted professionals who are committed to innovation, collaboration and supporting one another’s growth. We deeply value these partnerships and the creative leadership that strengthens them, and The Training Academy is proud to be part of LeadingRE.”

“The Training Academy believes that every company can be successful when they create the right environment for their team, and their team can work with our members to do just that,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “The Training Academy has long been a trusted partner for so many of our members, and we’re excited to officially welcome them into (our) Solutions Group.”

For more information, visit https://trainingacademyu.com/.