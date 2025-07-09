Real Estate Webmasters (REW) is putting client feedback front and center when it comes to shaping the future of REW CRM. From simple tweaks to major features, many of the latest updates have come directly from the agents and team leaders who use the platform.

One recent update was inspired by Ken Pozek, founder and team leader of the Pozek Group. Pozek suggested showing the lead’s name, phone number and email address on the browser tab on the Lead Details page. It’s a simple change with a great impact, especially for agents who constantly have multiple tabs opened. Now, users can quickly find the right contact without having to click through each page.

Another idea came from Waterfront Properties’ Founder Rob Thomson and Business Manager David Abernathy. They highlighted the benefits of receiving email reports on an agent’s daily goals. That feedback led directly to the development of this exact feature, which helps team leaders stay on top of performance and keep agents accountable.

“These are exactly the kinds of suggestions we love,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “They’re practical, they come from real use cases, and they help us make REW CRM better for everyone.”

Real Estate Webmasters gathers feedback from various channels, including the REW Forum, regular check-ins with Account Managers, customer support conversations and live coaching sessions with Carey. The company’s R&D team uses that input to guide what’s next on the product roadmap.

Currently, Real Estate Webmasters is exploring an API integration with SkySlope, a transaction management platform used by many of its customers. The first phase of this integration would allow users to import closed deals into REW CRM. This would make it easier to track deal progress, generate valuable analytics and connect each deal back to its original marketing source using REW CRM’s Sources feature.

REW encourages customers to share their feedback and suggestions regarding new integrations, a feature request or a design improvement. The company wants to hear from its users about what would make REW CRM even better.

“If there’s a tool you wish worked with REW CRM, or something you think could be improved, let us know,” says Carey. “Our best ideas always come from our clients.”

For more information, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.

