REsides has announced the launch of its three-tiered subscription model: REsides Essential, REsides Select and REsides Premier.

REsides said the subscription tiers are designed to offer freedom to agents and brokers to avoid hidden costs and frivolous fines.

“Agents and brokers have been asking for smarter tech, fewer barriers, and the freedom to grow on their terms for far too long,” said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. “With flexible tiers, no real estate association membership requirement, and the industry’s first equity-ownership model, we’ve built a borderless MLS that puts professionals in control of their future.”

A brief description of each tier:

REsides Essential ($29.95): An introductory subscription with options designed for agents who want access to a streamlined toolkit that supports day-to-day business without unnecessary extras. It includes full listing access, modern MLS technology and real-time customer support.

REsides Select ($80): The option for agents and brokers who want personalized support, real-time listing reviews (with 11,000+ corrected so far in 2025 with no fines given) and enhanced tools. Added bonus: Broker participation not required.

REsides Premier ($75): Built for managing brokers, agents and team leads who need scalability, admin access, agent oversight tools, and insights across their entire organization. Premier is a leadership-level subscription.

For more information, visit https://www.resides.io/tier-subscription.