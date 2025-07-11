Compass, Inc. has announced the affiliation of PorchLight Real Estate Group, an independent brokerage based in Colorado.

PorchLight’s team of agents will gain access to more inventory, a leading technology platform and an expansive referral network, as stated in a release.

“I’m excited to welcome the talented agents of PorchLight who have built a reputation for caring deeply about their clients and providing personal, standout service,” said Compass Founder & CEO Robert Reffkin. “I am confident that, together, we will be able to learn from each other and better serve Coloradans.”

Founded in 2005, Compass stated that PorchLight has become a trusted name in the Denver and Boulder markets, recognized for its highly personalized service, in-depth local expertise and commitment to the community.

“Joining Compass feels like the natural next step for PorchLight,” said Amy Bayer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of PorchLight. “We’ve always believed in empowering agents to do their best work, and Compass offers the scale and technology to help take that to the next level. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built over the past two decades and excited to see how our agents will thrive in the years ahead with Compass.”

As part of the transition, the companies stated that PorchLight agents will operate under the Compass brand and integrate into the company’s local operations, while continuing to serve their clients and communities in Denver, Boulder and beyond.

