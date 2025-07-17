Above (L-R): Kathy Baker, Chip Saunders, Sherri Johnson, Jim Fischietti and Chirag Shah.

Training and coaching are more important than ever before in today’s evolving real estate landscape. Looking beyond the vital education and networking opportunities real estate coaching provides, we asked some of our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“How do you position your training and coaching offerings as a competitive advantage when attracting new agents or clients?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Achievers

Chip Murphy

Executive Vice President

Michael Saunders & Company

“One of our greatest competitive advantages is our culture of excellence—where top-producing agents actively support and mentor those around them. Last year, we launched the MSC Success Academy, a four-week immersive program designed to equip new agents with the tools, confidence and strategies to succeed from day one. Combined with hands-on coaching and extensive education on our technology, our training platform ensures that talent is nurtured, potential is realized and success is contagious.”

Influencers

Kathy Baker

Chief Coaching Officer

Realty ONE Group

“At Realty ONE Group, training isn’t some snooze-fest slideshow. Every ONE Coaching program is designed to lift new agents from ‘Where do I start?’ to ‘Where’s my next closing?’ Not theory-heavy fluff but real talk, real tools and real traction delivered by top-producing leaders who’ve walked the walk. Edutainment sessions are interactive, high-energy and delivered to identify the best in professionals. Short, punchy lessons come with immediate takeaways. Think: prospecting scripts, social media hacks, open house mastery—all actionable with accountability. From day ONE, agents build pipelines, set appointments and get into contracts.”

Influencers

Chirag Shah

Founder & CEO

Chirag Shah Coaching

“At Chirag Shah Coaching, we don’t just tell agents what to do—we teach them exactly how to do it, step by step. Our edge is execution. We deliver real-time coaching built around tactical implementation, not theory. Whether you’re brand new and building your business or a $100M producer looking to scale without sacrificing your life, we help you install the systems, scripts and workflows that create real, sustainable growth. In a crowded coaching market, our competitive advantage is simple: We don’t just talk about growth. We build it with you.”

Luminaries

Jim Fischetti

Vice President of Learning and Development

NextHome, Inc.

“At NextHome, we understand our people are the key to success. Given the current market and trends, we focus on practical tactics for agents to implement now. We equip our brokers with the tools, techniques and tactics to equip their agents. We utilize live training, virtual and on-demand. We will reach our people where they are so they can go where they need to. We have developed a strong coaching and training division that embeds our tools into our coaching and training while staying fully immersed in our culture.”

Trailblazer

Sherri Johnson

President & Founder

Sherri Johnson Coaching

“Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting strategically positions its offerings to provide a distinct competitive advantage in attracting new agents and clients by delivering tailored, results-driven programs rooted in real-world real estate experience. By combining proprietary systems, customized coaching, dynamic speaking engagements and a proven track record, Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of services that not only attract new agents and clients, but also drive measurable success in the competitive real estate industry.”

