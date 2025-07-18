Century 21 AllPoints has announced the appointment of Tony Cologero as Regional Sales Manager and Master Coach for its Southwest Florida operations. Cologero will lead sales strategy, recruitment and agent coaching across the region.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Century 21 AllPoints—the top-performing Century 21 in Connecticut and a consistent national leader,” said Cologero. “This move allows me to bring world-class tools, coaching and leadership to agents looking for results. My goal is to completely transform how real estate agents work and succeed here in Naples. And best of all, I’ll continue doing what I love most: helping sellers achieve top dollar with unmatched local expertise.”

A licensed agent since 1994, Century 21 stated that Cologero has closed more than 950 transactions with zero failed listings in his 30-year career. Since 2014 he has closed 200+ properties in Lely, earning him consistent recognition as a Top Award-winning Realtor and inclusion among Florida’s 10 Best REALTORS® in 2021 and 2022.

“Tony embodies what we value most at Century 21AllPoints—expertise, integrity and a deep connection to the communities we serve,” said Ryan Peterson, president and CEO of Century 21 AllPoints. “His leadership is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to have him guiding our Florida region into its next phase of growth.”

Cologero’s role will also involve coaching and mentoring agents across the Century 21AllPoints Florida network, according to a release. The role will draw from his experience managing five brokerage offices, training over 600 sales associates in Connecticut and Florida, and being named “Broker of the Year” eight times.

