Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced that it’s been named a Top Low-Cost Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, appearing on its 2025 list of Top Franchises for Less than $150,000.

To earn recognition as a Top Low-Cost Franchise, companies must demonstrate they offer a qualified entrepreneur a “reasonable” opportunity to start a franchise for less than $150,000, without financing and without adding onto or converting an existing business, the company notes.

“We are proud to receive this honor from Entrepreneur Magazine and earn placement among many of the top companies in the country,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Our recognition as a Top Low-Cost Franchise demonstrates our commitment to offering real estate entrepreneurs a great franchise opportunity with industry-leading technology, tools, training and support at a reasonable cost.”

In addition to being recognized by Entrepreneur, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. also secured a spot on Franchise Business Review’s list of Top Low-Cost Franchises earlier this year.

For over 50 years, Weichert said it’s offered a market-tested system that gives brokerage owners and sales associates the technology, tools, training, lead generation and resources to allow them to achieve real growth in their business. The company stated that its approach provides affiliates with a recipe for real estate success while giving them the flexibility to customize how they implement strategies within their local area to capture market share.

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit www.weichertfranchise.com

To view the complete Entrepreneur Top Low-Cost Franchises list, click here.