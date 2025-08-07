Above: Stacey Alcorn

Stacey Alcorn’s career reads like a roadmap of what’s possible when unwavering consistency, conscious seeking and perseverance align. The visionary force, founder and CEO behind Massachusetts-based LAER Realty Partners, one of the largest independent brokerages in the country, began her career in mortgage. Her story—every twist, setback and breakthrough—is not just about business growth. It’s a case study in personal transformation, spiritual alignment and the relentless pursuit of higher goals.

Purpose is the quiet force that guides energy, choices and actions toward something greater, says Alcorn—the steady current beneath relentless effort, the spark that transforms ambition into meaningful impact. Her journey is, at its core, a testament to purpose in motion.

Alcorn at the Company's ROAR Awards Event Alcorn speaking at the company's agent mastery event, "Unleashed." Alcorn (center, in red) at an awards ceremony for LAER's Florida Office LAER Realty Partners Office in Chelmsford, Massachusetts

Mortgages to milestones

Alcorn began her career in the mortgage business during her early 20s while putting herself through college. Her first role? Copying and packaging loans. But she didn’t stay there long. With a natural inclination for detail and an unstoppable work ethic, she rose to become a mortgage processor. It was during this time that she became one of the early experts on the then-nascent FHA 203k loan, a program that would change the course of her life.

With $3,500 she had saved from birthdays and graduation money, Alcorn bought her first property at 21 years old. She attended auction after auction to learn the process, usually crowded with competitive buyers.

“One day, it was pouring rain, thunder and lightning, and nobody showed up to the auction except me and the bank,” she recalls. “Because I showed up, I got the house. That lesson has followed me through life: Most people don’t show up in the storm. I always will.”

That first project ignited an enthusiasm for real estate and real estate investments. Throughout her 20s, Alcorn balanced college classes with house renovations, rehabbing multiple properties while simultaneously rising through the mortgage world.

Finding the formula

In 1995, Alcorn graduated from business school with a bachelor’s degree and made the leap from mortgage processor to loan officer. Even back then, she didn’t consider herself a salesperson, so she was determined to build her business through authenticity, work ethic and consistency.

Her strategy was simple but effective: Show up in person. She hand-delivered rate sheets to more than 30 real estate offices weekly, each time with a quirky, memorable marketing twist, such as her “Finding the right loan is no picnic” rate sheet that was covered with cartoon ants.

It worked. Within two years, as one of the top loan officers at her bank, Alcorn was promoted to vice president status. “It wasn’t charm or charisma; it was consistency. I

answered my phone (actually a beeper back then). And I always showed up.”

From broker/owner to business architect

In 2000, at just 28 years old, Alcorn purchased a small franchise real estate brokerage with 11 agents. “I wanted to really understand the real estate business from the inside out. And I realized quickly—mortgages and real estate aren’t that different. Both are relationship businesses.”

She applied the same lessons from her mortgage career to growing the brokerage—being authentic, being accessible and being open to learning. Within a few years, the firm grew to over 30 agents. As the real estate brokerage continued to expand, Alcorn made the strategic decision to shift her focus away from lending and into the emerging real estate company.

And she continued to push herself. At age 30, Alcorn enrolled in law school, running the brokerage by day and studying law by night, becoming a Massachusetts attorney in 2007.

“It wasn’t about practicing law—it was about proving to myself I could do something I was told I would never be able to do,” she says, referring to a high school education system that programmed her to believe she had learning disabilities. “In my college years I learned how to study, how to research, how to truly learn. Most importantly, I learned the art of shedding all the mental programming that would have led me to accept an average life—beliefs, narratives and limitations that had nothing to do with my potential and everything to do with conditioning that teaches people to settle instead of create.”

From student to seeker

Alcorn’s boundless love of learning led her to explore deeper questions, those that went far beyond contracts and closings.

“I wanted to understand why some people achieve extraordinary things, while others don’t—despite working just as hard,” she explains.

From a very young age to the present day, Alcorn reports consistently reading more than 20 books a year on a varied array of topics, including world history, the human condition, business, philosophy, sales and science, as well as classic literature. And in 2013, she set out on her own modern-day journey in pursuit of understanding, interviewing more than 400 high achievers over six years, from Fortune 500 CEOs to world-changers to celebrities. Her work became a natural fit for media outlets like the Huffington Post and Entrepreneur Magazine, where she became a contributing writer.

“I took what I learned in those interviews and brought it back to my laboratory—my brokerage,” she says. “I applied those success principles to the business and watched it grow.”

Alcorn’s thirst for knowledge formed what is now a fundamental part of her current philosophy and business strategy: tapping into the quantum field.

“The quantum field is the invisible, energetic realm that holds infinite possibilities, where thought, belief and emotion begin to shape what eventually becomes form,” she explains.

Understanding and engaging with the quantum field has become central to how Alcorn creates, builds and leads. She teaches that success is not just about strategy, but about alignment—matching your frequency with the outcome you wish to experience. Whether designing agent systems or delivering mindset training, Alcorn believes that the real power lies in tuning into the field of infinite potential.

A company is born

In 2014, with the brokerage now almost 200 agents strong, Alcorn made the bold move to de-brand from her longtime franchise and launch her own independent brokerage: LAER Realty Partners. With the freedom to build without limits, LAER quickly grew into a movement more than a company, she explains, one fueled by purpose, vision and a shared belief in transformation through action.

“LAER isn’t just a real estate firm; it’s a collection of people committed to becoming the highest version of themselves,” says Alcorn. “Of course, we teach agents how to write offers and negotiate contracts, but that’s just the entry-level basic training. The real education we offer is on how to access the magic of channeling energy, thought and intent to create the life and business of their dreams.”

Today, LAER has close to 800 agents across six states: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and Florida. According to Alcorn, the firm is built not only on systems and skills, but on energy, alignment and the scientific quantum law of success.

The pursuit of excellence

Clearly, Alcorn doesn’t settle for “good enough.” She believes excellence lives in the minute details, and she has led the firm in perfecting systems that deliver seamless agent support seven days a week. From done-for-you marketing systems to elegant and content-rich listing and buyer presentations—and a technology suite that is second to none—Alcorn is relentless when it comes to improving upon the details.

Thriving on feedback, when an agent tells Alcorn that a system could work better or a marketing piece could look more stunning, she sees it as an invitation to refine and improve. Alcorn obsesses over the small things because, in her view, the real estate industry is riddled with mediocrity.

“No brokerage should look exactly the same 12 months later,” she says. “Technology evolves rapidly, and tools, training and systems must evolve just as quickly.”

To that end, when choosing tech partners, Alcorn prioritizes firms that allow her a direct line of communication with the CEO, ensuring she’s collaborating with like-minded leaders who are equally obsessed with delivering an exceptional agent experience.

Culture, not just closings

At LAER, culture is not a buzzword—it’s a core strategy. Monthly birthday luncheons, team events and community outreach are all standard. The firm’s offices are intentionally brick-and-mortar—Alcorn is disappointed, in fact, to see so many brokerages move to the cloud, believing that brick-and-mortar is the core business of real estate brokerage.

“Investing in real estate locations is a commitment to our industry and to building a culture of agents who come together regularly to share ideas, celebrate successes and build vast communication networks,” says Alcorn.

For Alcorn, energy is everything—each interaction with agents, staff or clients transmits a frequency.

“We’re not just teaching sales—we’re teaching frequency,” she says. “Vibration. Alignment. And much of that is done person-to-person at office luncheons, classes and events.”

Alcorn is open about the fact that the journey hasn’t always been easy.

“There have been times that tested every part of me—weeks, even years of challenge,” she says. “But those were the seasons where I gathered the most wisdom.”

Through it all, she returned to the same core truth: thoughts, energy and intent shape reality.

“I built LAER from the quantum field up,” she says with a smile. “And I know that any agent, any person, can do the same. We are creators, not victims of circumstance.”

The mission ahead

In addition to leading LAER, Alcorn is the author and publisher of the Mindful Monday newsletter, recently reaching its 240th issue with over 100,000 subscribers. The weekly newsletter explores the intersection of philosophy, science and achievement, delivered with the same intention and depth that she brings to her business leadership.

Alcorn continues to work on shedding those nagging, limiting beliefs from her younger years, having spent the last five years studying a foreign language eight hours a week, just to prove to herself she could do it.

As LAER continues to grow, Alcorn’s mission is bigger than marketshare. She’s building a place where agents transform not just their income, but their lives.

“My goal isn’t to have the biggest brokerage; it’s to have the most consciously aligned one,” she says.

Asked what’s next, she doesn’t flinch. “We’re just getting started.”

Because when the storm hits and everyone else stays home, Stacey Alcorn shows up.

For more information, please visit https://www.laerrealty.com.