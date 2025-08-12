Summer sun is finally here, and while that means family fun and outdoor opportunities, it can also mean an unexpected uptick when it comes to your energy bill. If you’re ready to beat the heat, but don’t want a huge cooling bill, there are some tricks you can employ. These cooling tips for homeowners may be just what you need to stay comfortable without a high utility bill.

Make Home Upgrades

Home upgrades can boost your ROI when you eventually sell the home, making them a worthwhile investment. This is especially true if your upgrade will mean more enjoyment in your home today, and a lower cooling bill long-term.

Repaint with a lighter shade that can help your home’s energy efficiency on a hot day

Add UV window film to help block the heat from getting trapped in your home

Weatherize to keep the cool air from escaping your home

Install a ceiling fan and be sure to change its direction each season

Plant trees for extra shade

Smart thermometer for timed cooling during key hours of the day

Small Routine Changes

A few changes to your home routine can make the day more comfortable, even when it’s hot outside. Drinking more water, dressing in light layers, and saving your active work for the early mornings or late evenings may seem obvious, but without preplanning, it can be easy to forget. Other helpful routine changes? Avoid using the oven, and opt for cold meals or grilling outdoors to avoid heating the house. If a heat wave is on the way, consider meal prepping in advance to ensure you have to do minimal cooking inside.

Make Some Helpful Purchases

A few helpful purchases can help beat the heat. Consider purchasing an oscillating fan for the rooms you most often frequent. If you find yourself in one room of the house most of the time, a window AC may be cheaper to use than cooling the whole home. Insulated curtains are another easy and inexpensive purchase that can significantly reduce your home’s heat if you have windows facing the sun during the afternoon.

Cooling your home in the summer doesn’t have to mean choosing between comfort and savings. A few helpful upgrades can be all that you need to stay cool and enjoy the summer sunshine no matter what the weather has in store.