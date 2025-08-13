Above: Sandra Howard.

Keller Williams Realty has appointed Sandra Howard as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective on August 18. Howard brings decades of advertising experience, having previously helped positions at AT&T and full-serve advertising agency LERMA/. At Keller Williams, her role will be growing the company via strategic marketing, branding and communications-driven innovation and initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome Sandra as our new CMO and member of the company’s executive team,” said Chris Czarnecki, CEO and president of KW. “With two decades of shaping brand strategy and delivering transformative results for some of the world’s most recognized companies, Sandra brings a wealth of experience to elevate our competitive position and the brands of our agents and franchisees, which is key to our continued robust growth.”

“Keller Williams doesn’t just talk about values, we live them,” said Howard. “This is a brand built by real estate entrepreneurs who do the hard work, share their success and show up for each other. That’s exactly the kind of culture I want to help lead and elevate.”

“In today’s market, relevance beats recognition. People don’t choose brands they know; they choose the ones that choose them back,” Howard continued, outlining her visions for successful branding. “Our vision is to empower agents to lead with empathy, listen with intention and serve with authenticity so we don’t just show up in the market, we stand out. The best brands and the best agents don’t just occupy space in the market. They occupy space in people’s lives.”

For more information, visit https://kwri.kw.com/.