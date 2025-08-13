In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Future-Proofing Your Brokerage: Strategies for Long-Term Growth and Stability”—panelists Colette Stevenson, the CEO of REsides; Debra Beagle, the CEO and managing broker/owner of The Ashton Real Estate Group at RE/MAX Advantage; and Robbie Bunting, the broker-in-charge of Hilton Head Properties Realty and Rentals, discussed their top strategies for managing your business and agents in order to see continuous, sustainable growth.

The webinar was sponsored by REsides and moderated by Todd Sumney, chief industry officer of HomeSmart International.

Key takeaways:

Panelists offered some top tips for how to keep your business stable and growing for the long haul:

Building a brokerage culture that fosters a growth mindset in agents

Training and supporting agents to achieve their goals

Identifying growth opportunities in your business and agents

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“You have to have a written plan and then adapt that plan over the years—not just as your company grows, but also as the market changes. We don’t even set five-year goals anymore, we set one and three year goals because so much changes so quickly. We meet quarterly and we check how we’re doing along the way, but we also check what changed and what needs to change, because then you start having opportunities that emerge.” – Todd Sumney , Chief Industry Officer, HomeSmart International

, Chief Industry Officer, HomeSmart International “When you are future-proofing your business, I think understanding the tools that you use every day, the risks and the responsibilities that every brokerage has to not only protect their client’s property, but also those people entering a property. All of that is part of the education that we are all trying to provide now, and the list gets longer and longer every month.” – Colette Stevenson , CEO, REsides

, CEO, REsides “We do set high expectations for agents that are with us. No matter how long you’ve been in the business, you never stop learning. That’s key to who we are, and I truly believe that that has helped us weather any market. Having the best trained workforce that you can have is critical.” – Debra Beagle , CEO and Managing Broker/Owner, The Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage

, CEO and Managing Broker/Owner, The Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage “Through our team, that’s where we find our success. We have a meeting every week that works on IDS from EOS systems. IDS is basically identifying, discussing and solving the problem. It’s not just me identifying the opportunities or the growth, it’s the team that’s helping us discover those. If we get the right people in the right seats, the culture continues to grow.” –Robbie Bunting, Broker-in-Charge, Hilton Head Properties Realty and Rentals

For more information on how to future-proof your brokerage for long-term growth, check out the full webinar here.

