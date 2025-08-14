NEXA Mortgage, a mortgage brokerage with over 3,200 mortgage loan offices, has announced a partnership with Tidalwave’s agentic AI technology platform. NEXA states this collaboration positions it as the leader in comprehensive agentic artificial intelligence adoption, integrating AI solutions throughout its mortgage origination process.

Tidalwave’s SOLO™ platform offers comprehensive mortgage automation capabilities including intelligent lead qualification, automated document processing, real-time underwriting support, multilingual client communication, hallucination-free AI communication through mortgage contextualization technology and dual automated underwriting system (AUS) processing that simultaneously runs Fannie Mae’s DU® and Freddie Mac’s LPA℠.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tidalwave and leverage their groundbreaking AI technology to transform how we serve our clients,” said Mike Kortas, CEO of NEXA Mortgage. “NEXA is breaking new ground as the first mortgage brokerage to implement comprehensive agentic AI at this scale. We’re not just leading the industry in AI adoption – we’re pioneering something that has never been done before, setting the standard for what’s possible in mortgage origination.”

Tidalwave also integrates with Plaid, Argyle, Truv and ICE Mortgage Technology to automate income, employment and asset verification, eliminating redundant paperwork and manual entry. As a result, lenders have automated up to 70% of manual tasks, cut costs by as much as $1,500 per loan and freed loan officers from repetitive administration work, allowing them to focus on closing more loans and delivering an improved borrower experience.

NEXA is implementing Tidalwave’s SOLO™ through Bevri.ai, an independent AI solutions provider that partnered with Tidalwave to deliver comprehensive mortgage automation to the brokerage industry. Following this pioneering deployment, Bevri.ai plans to expand these transformative AI capabilities to brokers throughout the mortgage channel.

“At NEXA, we believe in an indefatigable mindset – never giving up on finding better ways to serve our clients and empower our team,” said Jason duPont, the newly appointed chief operating officer at NEXA Mortgage. “This AI integration with Tidalwave represents exactly that philosophy in action. By eliminating repetitive tasks, we’re freeing our loan officers to focus on what they do best: being influencers who build relationships and help families achieve their homeownership dreams.”

This partnership marks the first time a mortgage brokerage has implemented comprehensive agentic AI technology at enterprise scale. NEXA claims that this approach to AI integration represents a paradigm shift in the mortgage industry, establishing new benchmarks for operational efficiency and customer experience.

“We’re excited to join forces with NEXA Mortgage to help brokers and ensure clearer, more complete loan files are delivered to lenders,” said Diane Yu, Founder and CEO of Tidalwave. “Our AI-powered platform allows brokers to perform one-touch underwriting checks, raising the bar for efficiency across the mortgage industry. NEXA’s forward thinking approach and dedication to innovation make them the ideal partner to pioneer this breakthrough technology.”

According to NEXA, the partnership enhances both borrower and loan officer experiences. Borrowers benefit from reduced application anxiety via agentic AI guidance, improved security through encrypted digital document storage, faster approval timelines through automated integrations and a native mobile application providing real-time updates. For loan officers, the AI integration eliminates tasks like manual documentation while intelligent condition mapping automatically handles underwriting requirements, reducing administrative overhead.

The implementation will be rolled out across NEXA’s network of over 3,200 loan officers operating in 48 states plus Puerto Rico.

