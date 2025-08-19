RE/MAX has announced its brand expansion with the signing of a regional franchise agreement in Malaysia. RE/MAX Malaysia now joins a network with a presence in over 110 countries and territories.

The newly launched operations are led by entrepreneur and real estate expert Kelly Ang, who cited the RE/MAX reputation, international network and community-driven approach as key reasons for purchasing the rights to RE/MAX Malaysia, according to a release.

“Having worked in the real estate industry for over two decades, I’ve developed a deep understanding of market dynamics and consumer needs,” said Ang. “Our experience, paired with the robust support system at RE/MAX, positions us to thrive in this exciting new chapter.”

Based in Kuala Lumpur, the capital and largest city, the brand stated that RE/MAX Malaysia says it plans to grow its roster of Registered Estate Agents (REAs) and Real Estate Negotiators (RENs) to support clients and communities across the country.

The region’s official launch has led to the presentation of the 2025 International Prestige Brand Award by the Asia Excellence Entrepreneur Federation (AEEF).

“RE/MAX and RE/MAX Malaysia share a commitment to integrity and client service,” Ang added. “We’re eager to deliver an elevated experience to both the professionals joining our team and the consumers we serve.”

Shawna Gilbert, RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Global and Commercial says “Kelly Ang is a driven, strategic professional with the expertise to establish RE/MAX Malaysia as a benchmark for real estate excellence throughout the country.”

“People recognize RE/MAX all around the world—and it’s the community of outstanding professionals who make RE/MAX the trusted, productive and unstoppable brand it is,” said Gilbert. “It’s our priority to provide global affiliates with the best resources, tools and support they need to build their businesses.”

For more information on RE/MAX Malaysia, visit https://www.remax.com/.