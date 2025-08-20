Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced the addition of AccountTECH to its Solutions Group program of business resources for its global network of 550 real estate firms.

AccountTECH is the creator of darwin.Cloud, an all-in-one real estate back-office software for commission tracking, reporting and accounting merged with MLS and transaction data to provide valuable insights with exceptional security, according to a release.

darwin.Cloud is a secure data hub that handles accounting, calculates commission plans, processes transactions, organizes agents and manages multiple companies or offices in a stand-alone unified platform. darwin.Cloud has a range of technologies that LeadingRE claims save time, reduce costs and ensure accurate reporting analytics in back-office departments.

“Brokerage profitability depends on efficiency in transaction processing and financial operations, and AccountTECH’s darwin.Cloud is a back-office solution that prioritizes efficiency, while placing your business at the center of everything they do,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “We’re excited to see the work that they will do with our members.”

“We could not be more thrilled to become a part of the LeadingRE Solutions Group,” said Mark Blagden, founder and CEO of AccountTECH. “Their network of companies includes some of the largest, most successful and most productive real estate brokerages in the country. They care deeply for their members, and their commitment to giving them access to the best business solutions is evident. We are honored they believe AccountTECH is one of those solutions.”

