Above: Dana Green, Frances Katzen, Lisa Nguyen and Kelly Boehmer

Building a well-structured team is the name of the game for those looking to join forces and expand their business while offering a level of service that can’t be matched in today’s competitive environment.

But as the ground beneath the market continues to shift, team leaders aren’t just navigating their own way through the storm. They need to shine a light for their team to follow as they face the challenges associated with leading entrepreneurs toward a common goal while building a collective brand team members can rely on—understanding their team well enough to choose real estate professionals that are a good fit.

To gain insight into the ins and outs of team building in today’s market, we asked some of our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“What is the most important factor in building—and sustaining—a successful real estate team in today’s market?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Achievers

Frances Katzen

Founder & Leader, the Katzen Team

Douglas Elliman

“In a dynamic environment like New York City, the most important factor in building and sustaining a successful real estate team is effective communication, collaboration and accuracy. This means not only ensuring that team members share information and resources, but also fostering a culture of trust and support. Staying adaptable to market changes, leveraging technology for greater efficiency, and prioritizing continuous education and training can significantly enhance team performance. Equally important is establishing strong relationships with clients and understanding their needs, which allows for personalized service and fosters long-term loyalty.”

Crusaders

Lisa Nguyen

Team Lead

The International Group at RE/MAX Professionals

“Provide a service that others cannot offer, and remember not to put all of your eggs in one basket. Our team is fluent in 11 different languages—and sells residential, commercial and businesses. We also have a mission that is greater than making money. Instead of farming neighborhoods, we serve communities. The International Group at RE/MAX Professionals operates with six non-negotiable core values: integrity, international, professional, hustle, community and closers. We also do not see a dollar amount, which allows each and every customer to be treated with the utmost respect.”

Luminaries

Kelly Boehmer

The Boehmer Team

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties

“I feel the most important thing in building and sustaining a successful team in today’s market is to select team members who are as committed to the team as they are to themselves, and for the team being as much value to them as they bring to the team. There has to be value in the relationship on both sides in order for the relationship to be sustainable.”

Futurists

Dana Green

Founder

Dana Green Team – Compass

“In today’s chaotic real estate environment, unwavering alignment with core values is paramount. Successful teams never deviate from their brand or compromise their clients’ needs. As real estate professionals, we hold the big picture for our clients, which must guide every team member’s thinking and actions. This shared vision ensures each person contributes meaningfully toward manifesting the team’s greatest collective potential. When value-driven decision-making becomes the foundation, teams remain resilient through market fluctuations while consistently delivering exceptional client experiences that build lasting success.”

