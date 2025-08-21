LUX Real Estate Company ERA Powered, a women-led brokerage based in Denver’s Cherry Creek North, has announced its expansion into Vail with the acquisition of Vail Real Estate Center.

LUX stated the move enhances its presence in Colorado’s most exclusive markets and debuts with a $9.95 million residence offering slope-side views, currently available in Vail Village.

“This is a quintessential example of what LUX brings to our clients,” said Emily Duke, Founder and Managing Broker. “A home where you can watch the slopes from your living room, enjoy it at your leisure and generate income when you’re away. That balance of lifestyle and investment is exactly why Vail is such a coveted market — and why we’re here.”

Founded in 2013 by longtime Vail residents Gil Fancher and Ted Steers, Vail Real Estate Center has built a reputation for serving the resort’s most “discerning” buyers and sellers, according to a release. Both Fancher and Steers will continue with the company, with Fancher serving as supervisor of the Vail branch.

“Over the last two years, Ted and I have talked about what it would take to move our company to the next level,” said Fancher. “We have been enormously successful as an independent brokerage, but we’re excited about the greater resources and reach LUX provides. This partnership allows us to give our agents even more tools to succeed and our clients even more opportunities.”

Since 2022, Duke and her team have represented more than a quarter billion dollars in sales across the greater Denver metropolitan area and Front Range.

The Vail expansion comes less than two years after Duke affiliated with ERA Real Estate, a globally recognized brand with an international network. Through ERA, LUX says Vail-based clients could benefit from enhanced global marketing exposure while maintaining the boutique-level service that has defined both companies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gil and Ted, whose names are synonymous with trust and expertise in Vail,” said Duke. “Together, we are bringing the best of both worlds to this market: the reach of a global brand and the warmth of a boutique firm.”

“Joining forces with LUX means we don’t have to continue on our journey alone,” said Steers. “We’ve always wanted to do better for our agents and clients, and this partnership paves the way for future success for all of us.”

