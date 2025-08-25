Douglas Elliman Inc. has announced The Schemmel Soda Group has joined the firm’s first Sarasota office. Previously with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the team is led by cofounders Joel Scemmel and Donna Soda and includes agents Sharo Chiodi and Patti Tebo.

The Schemmel Soda Group has earned many accolades for their sales achievements, market knowledge and client-focused approach. Ranked as Premier Sotheby’s #1 team in Sarasota and Manatee Counties since 2019, they also placed among the Top 100 Agents and Teams Worldwide for Sotheby’s International Realty® from 2021 to 2025.

“Joel and Donna’s unmatched expertise and leadership in Sarasota and the surrounding luxury markets make them an ideal addition to Douglas Elliman,” said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Brokerage, Florida Region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. “They have built a strong, trusted brand, and this represents a strategic win for our Sarasota operations and the clients we serve.”

Joel Schemmel, an attorney and former CPA with an international career in law and tax consulting, is widely regarded for his understanding of Sarasota real estate and his ability to market and sell some of the area’s most distinctive properties, the firm stated. Since 2008, his team has led sales records across multiple segments, consistently ranking in the top 1% of REALTORS® in Sarasota.

“Joining Douglas Elliman is a decisive step forward for our team and clients. We’ve built our business on deep market knowledge, integrity and results—values we see fully reflected in Douglas Elliman’s culture,” says Joel Schemmel. “Their unmatched global reach, cutting-edge marketing and boutique-style agility will elevate Sarasota’s premier properties to a broader audience and allow us to respond swiftly to client and market needs, all while preserving the personalized, results-driven service that defines us.”

The company added that Donna Soda brings decades of real estate experience and dedication to client success. Known for her knowledge of the Greater Lakewood Ranch area, negotiating skills, attention to detail and ability to anticipate clients’ needs, she was a driving force behind the Soda Group before joining forces with Schemmel.

“I’m so grateful for the clients, colleagues and friends who have been part of our journey over the years,” says Donna Soda. “Joining Douglas Elliman is such an exciting new chapter for our team, and I’m truly looking forward to blending our local expertise with the incredible reach and resources of this world-class brokerage. My heart is full knowing we’ll have even more ways to serve our clients and community with the care and dedication they deserve.”

In addition to Chiodi and Tebo, two other members of the team joining Douglas Elliman include Katie Kurbiel, marketing director, and Preston Lane, client service coordinator.

Chiodi, a real estate agent for almost 20 years and a resident of Sarasota since 1997, has community and local market knowledge, the company adds. Tebo, a licensed sales associate since 2003 and Sarasota resident for the past 35 years, has witnessed Sarasota’s growth and transformation, which the firm says makes her a valuable team player.

The Schemmel Soda Group says that they will bring a proven track record, deep local roots and a shared passion for elevating the client experience in an effort to underscore Douglas Elliman’s investment in the growth of its operations in Western Florida.

