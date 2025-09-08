MLS Now, the multiple listing service serving 32 counties across Ohio, has announced a new brand identity developed in collaboration with 1000watt, a creative agency specializing in real estate branding. The company says it’s now positioned as a modern, innovative and broker-first MLS that is striving to meet the demands of today’s market.

“This rebrand is about more than new colors or a new logo,” said Garry Marsoubian, CEO of MLS Now. “It’s about embracing the future of real estate and ensuring our members have the tools, technology and trust they need to thrive in a fast-changing market. MLS Now is not yesterday’s MLS–it’s tomorrow’s advantage.”

The company says the new brand is designed to capture its agility, innovation and collaborative spirit. Every element is intended to communicate clarity and forward momentum to show that MLS Now is a progressive partner for agents and brokers.

MLS Now highlights notable changes to the brand such as a new logo, a fresh color palette and a new style of typography and motifs.

At the center of the rebrand is the company’s mantra: “powering progress.” To MLS Now, powering means providing the infrastructure, insights and tools that allow agents to lead with confidence, and progress means building smarter, faster and more transparent ways to do business.

“Your market. Your moment,” is the company’s new member-facing tagline. MLS Now says that it reframes the narrative: the market belongs to the brokers and agents who shape it. The company’s mission is to empower them, and to provide them with clarity, technology and opportunities.

MLS Now says its vision for the future is already underway with its current partnerships: Rayse, a tech innovation giving agents real-time visibility into their activity, and RealReports, an AI platform that transforms property data into instant insights and client ready content. The website will now also feature an add/edit tool that will encompass AI functionality, including listing and photo descriptions, data matching, object identification and custom field entry.

While maintaining the modernized rebrand, MLS Now says it will remain grounded in its legacy of community, transparency and reliability. Authentic imagery, interface-first design and adaptable assets ensure the identity is accessible across many different touchpoints, the brand states.

“MLS Now had the courage to leave behind the dated, legacy image of MLSs and step into a bold, future-facing identity,” said Jessica Swesey, lead strategist and copywriter at 1000watt, the agency behind the new brand. “This identity reflects what MLS Now already is: innovative, agent-first and built to power progress.”

