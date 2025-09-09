Independent real estate brokerage FirstTeam®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, has announced the launch of the next phase of its national expansion with a new office in Seattle, Washington.

Led by former Compass Sales Manager Dori Glass, Six Degrees Team | FirstTeam® Real Estate will serve the Greater Seattle region, including the North, South and Eastside, reaching communities in areas like Bellevue, Kirkland, Woodinville, Issaquah, Sammamish, Shoreline, Edmonds, Bothell, Tacoma and Vancouver.

FirstTeam®, which has more than 54 offices and over 2,300 sales agents, announced its national expansion this April and has plans to launch offices in Arizona, Nevada and Colorado in the coming months.

“From my very first conversations with FirstTeam®’s leadership, I was struck by the company’s unwavering agent-first philosophy and its commitment to giving every individual a personalized path to success—values that mirror my own,” said Glass.

“Where many corporate and franchise models set rewards from the top down, favoring high performers, teams or down lines with broadly applied structures, FirstTeam® takes a distinctly local and personal approach,” she added. “Here, active agents are empowered to grow in ways that align with their own goals. Through coaching, outreach, collaboration and a unique ‘you first’ team model rooted in community, we’re not simply plugging people into a system; we’re opening doors, creating opportunities and providing a clear, flexible path for agents to build the careers they envision.”

As founding partner of the Washington expansion, the brand says Glass brings decades of experience, design sensibility and a relationship-first approach to the team. FirstTeam® also claims that the Six Degrees Team is known for delivering high-touch service, smart strategy and advocacy that goes beyond transactions across the Pacific Northwest.

“We’re thrilled to officially expand into the Washington market, one of the most dynamic and fast-growing real estate regions in the country. This marks a major milestone in our national growth strategy,” said Michele Harrington, chief executive officer of FirstTeam®. “We’re especially excited to welcome Dori Glass and her team, of incredible top-tier agents whose local expertise, stellar reputations and commitment to client service perfectly align with our values and vision. We can’t wait to support them with the tools, tech and culture that our brokerage offers through our transformative ‘Behind the Agent™’ philosophy.”

From Lynwood and Bothell to Mountlake Terrace and Kirkland, FirstTeam® says it is proud to help clients navigate residential real estate, discover homes for sale and connect with local agents.

The national expansion comes on the heels of a banner year for FirstTeam® that included $1 billion in recruited volume among agents and teams. As an independent brokerage FirstTeam® claims its allegiance is to its agents, not stockholders or board members.

“At FirstTeam®, partnership is at the heart of our culture. Our ‘Behind the Agent™’ philosophy isn’t just a tagline—it’s our mission in action,” said Lauren Henss, VP of marketing & strategic initiatives. “We believe successful real estate agents are made, not born, which is why we’ve dedicated ourselves to providing the strategy, training and support to transform ambitious individuals into industry leaders.”

The company says it’s looking to support agents looking to build their business legacy by focusing on three “areas to success:” recruitment, retention and revenue. Its ownership strategy is meant to empower individuals to transition from agent to business owner by building transferable value rather than just commission income.

