In a year marked by economic uncertainty, AI disruption and ongoing litigation, many real estate professionals are taking a hard look at their future. With profit margins shrinking and recruiting challenges mounting, brokerages and teams are asking: Where do we go from here?

For Charis Moreno, vice president of sales at NextHome, the answer is rooted in two things: vision and culture. As a franchise brand that continues to grow while others consolidate or pause, NextHome is proving that a modern model rooted in community, leadership and meaningful innovation can thrive, especially in uncertain times. We sat down with Moreno to learn how the company is helping brokers, teams and solo agents build sustainable businesses in 2025 and beyond.

Real estate in 2025 looks a lot different than it did even a year ago. What are the most significant shifts you’re seeing, and how is NextHome helping its members stay ahead?

Charis Moreno: The real shift this year is a heightened demand for professionalism. We’re seeing the industry filter itself: Agents who aren’t committed to the long haul are exiting, and that opens a powerful opportunity for those who are all-in.

Our focus is on serving full-time, career-minded professionals. Whether you’re an established brokerage or a team leader, the challenges are the same: retention, rising expectations, shrinking margins and pressure to reduce overhead.

We see how those challenges affect someone’s willingness to run a real estate brokerage or franchise today. That’s why we stress the value of partnership. Having a strong brand, integrated technology, expert guidance and leadership backing you gives you more stability and growth potential than going it alone, especially in uncertain times.

From day one, we train brokers and agents on how to lead confident conversations around compensation and value. The education we provide is continuous, not one-and-done. We do live trainings, on-demand courses and provide real-time updates on litigation or industry shifts.

Our Co-CEOs, James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson, host the Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered Podcast, a go-to resource where they dive deep into industry trends and challenges. It’s just one of the ways we lead—not just our people, but the industry as a whole.

Our training platform, The Academy by NextHome, also plays a central role in this effort. Led by our VP of Learning and Development, Jim Fischetti, who brings over 40 years of industry experience, The Academy doesn’t just train on the tools available. It focuses on how to utilize them to their full potential. From marketing automation to CRM best practices, we walk our members through every system, step by step. The Academy also provides real-world coaching from top-performing brokers and agents who share what’s actually moving the needle.

When you build confidence, you reduce fear. When agents feel competent, they can show up as leaders in their communities. That’s our goal.

With so many brands in the franchise space, what makes NextHome different? What are people really investing in when they join?

CM: They’re investing in something they believe in. Culture is the difference-maker. We attract people who align with our Humans Over Houses® philosophy. They’re not chasing transactions but building businesses that put people first.

We don’t recruit. We attract. I’ve never cold called someone to open a NextHome franchise. People join because they see themselves in our mission. They want the tech, the training, the support, but they also want to be part of a culture that’s collaborative and authentic. We build our business the same way our members build theirs: by repeat and referral.

We support a variety of models, from first-time brokers to high-performing teams. We trust our members to define their unique offering at the local level, and we provide the business-in-a-box for everything else: technology, marketing, training and support.

Our results speak for themselves. Once again, we’ve been named the No. 1 franchise in owner satisfaction by Franchise Business Review’s independent survey of over 300 brands nationwide. That’s because we back our words with action.

When we looked at our top 50 offices and compared their metrics from the time they joined to today, we saw an average 56% increase in offices, a 335% increase in agent count, a 130% increase in units closed and a 237% increase in volume closed. That kind of performance is the result of culture, support and the right systems working together.

NextHome’s per-agent production is also above the National Association of Realtors® national average: Our agents average more than six closed units annually. It’s not just about performance; it’s about adoption. Our members are actively engaged with the tools we provide, with an adoption rate of over 72% of our tech stack and services, which far exceeds industry norms.

More importantly, our strength isn’t just in how many people we’re adding—it’s who we’re attracting. The quality of our membership fuels a collaborative, forward-thinking culture that’s built to last.

What should someone know before opening a NextHome franchise? What kind of support can they expect?

CM: First, you don’t have to have it all figured out. That’s what we’re here for. From the moment you join, we walk alongside you with a 120-day launch plan that covers business operations, marketing, recruiting, training and tech integration.

While there’s a system in place, there’s also personalized guidance. You’re not dropped into a one-size-fits-all model. We meet you where you are.

We teach you how to lead with confidence. That means helping you articulate why agents should work with you, why clients should trust you, and why your community should look to you as a local expert.

Have you ever tried to write an offer on a Saturday only to find yourself locked out of your transaction software? You call the vendor and get an automated message. Or maybe you connect with a person and get a support ticket number, while your deal hangs in the balance.

Now imagine the same scenario, only this time you call our Member Services team, who know your tools, your setup and how your systems all work together. They’re not a call center; they’re real people who are an extension of you. This level of personalized service delivers real solutions.

This industry is not for the faint of heart. But when you have the right model and the right people behind you, you’re not just surviving—you’re leading.

What’s next for real estate and NextHome?

CM: For years, our core has been comprised of small to mid-sized brokerages. What we’re seeing now is a growing shift in interest from larger operations. These bigger brokerages are facing serious challenges: shrinking margins, retention issues and a revolving door of agents. Cutting splits and slashing fees is not the solution; it’s unsustainable. These leaders are looking for a better way to operate, and they’re finding success with NextHome.

At the same time, the real estate franchise model is being questioned more than ever. Is it still relevant? We know franchising is not obsolete, but it is evolving. The issue isn’t the franchising itself, but rather, the legacy brands that struggle to keep up with the pace of change. When your focus shifts from serving brokers and agents to pleasing shareholders, agility goes out the door.

NextHome was built differently. We never stopped putting our members first. We move quickly, stay ahead of industry trends and offer real solutions that help our people run more profitable businesses. While others are slowing down, we’re staying nimble and focused, so our members have everything they need for what’s next.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexthome.com.