If you’re not actively learning about down payment assistance (DPA), you’re not just leaving money on the table—you might be missing the chance to truly serve your clients.

As someone who’s spent more than 30 years in marketing and specializing in real estate, I’ve seen trends come and go. But DPA isn’t a trend. It’s a transformational tool that’s reshaping how agents guide buyers through the homeownership journey.

Your role is evolving—are you?

At Canopy Realtor Association and Canopy MLS, we recognized early on that we have a tremendous opportunity to lower barriers to homeownership through technology and partnerships.

That same mission drove our launch of Down Payment Connect in 2023, a personalized landing page where home buyers can search for DPA programs in their market. When a buyer initiates a search, the results and their contact details are automatically forwarded to the affiliated agent, creating a prime opportunity to start a conversation about affordability. This is more than just a lead-generation tool. Down Payment Connect enables agents to introduce DPA early in the process, helping make homeownership feel attainable from the first interaction.

On average, DPA programs offer an $18,000 benefit and can lower a buyer’s LTV by 6%, helping more applicants qualify for a mortgage. In addition to helping with a down payment, many programs allow funds to be used for closing costs, prepaid expenses, buying down the interest rate and even covering the buyer’s agent commission.

According to Down Payment Resource, which has been tracking DPA programs since 2008, there are now more than 2,550 programs nationwide, with at least one in every U.S. county and 10 or more in 2,000 counties. (You can look up local programs at their website to see potential funding programs for your own area.)



Shining a light on possibility

At Canopy, integrating DPA program information into our listings wasn’t just a technical update—it was like turning on a light for buyers who never thought they could own a home. Suddenly, homes that felt out of reach started to look possible.

From there, we layered multilingual resources, community outreach, rotating website banners and bilingual radio and TV campaigns. We equipped our agents to lead with DPA, not as an afterthought, but as part of their value. We also launched canopygrabandgrow.com, giving agents customizable templates to promote DPA in their own marketing. Our goal? Spark real conversations at open houses, coffee shops and kitchen tables. We want DPA to be part of everyday real estate language. Tools like down payment assistance further bolster the value of the MLS to agents and their clients.

We also invested in more “real talk” agent training that goes well beyond a two-dimensional slide deck. In our training, we show agents how DPA can change lives. And we back it up with support: about 600 brand ambassadors across our association, MLS and foundation help us keep the momentum going.

DPA isn’t just a program; it’s a movement. If you need more proof, check out the 14,000 real estate professionals in Down Payment Insiders, a Facebook group sharing marketing ideas for reaching first-time homebuyers and learning the ins and outs of working with homebuyer assistance programs.

25,000 downloads…and we’re just getting started

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2025, I’m more energized than ever. We’re mining data from our DPA reports to tell human stories—not just stats—about how DPA is reshaping lives.

We’re also refreshing how we talk about DPA. I’m reworking our visual identity, leaning into icons like a dollar sign and checkmark to signal financial opportunity at a glance. The goal is to make DPA feel accessible, not intimidating.

At our September 2025 EXPO, we highlighted DPA, showcasing how it will help more buyers qualify for and close a mortgage. Training will be a major focus. Agents who master DPA will become more than transaction facilitators—they will enhance their value as advisors, community advocates and trusted problem solvers.

By fully understanding these programs, agents will expand their ability to guide clients through complex financial decisions. We will equip our agents and lenders with the knowledge and tools to make DPA a standard part of the conversation, not a last resort. With greater education and participation, the impact will extend beyond individual transactions, strengthening neighborhoods and increasing access to long-term stability for more families.

Finally, we offer agents access to downloadable DPA marketing assets, allowing them to customize ads for their own use. Combined with our consumer-focused marketing efforts driving traffic to https://www.carolinahome.com/realtor-value to promote DPA, this approach has proven highly effective. So far, we’ve had 25,000 downloads, which indicates we are equipping agents with effective tools to support their clients and providing consumers with valuable information to help overcome barriers to homeownership.

DPA isn’t a fallback—it’s a front-line strategy

So, what does this mean for you?

Start by educating yourself. Attend DPA training. Connect with lenders who understand DPA. Learn the guidelines, familiarize yourself with the tools and become the local expert.

Next, think beyond the transaction. The best agents in today’s market build strategic partnerships to expand opportunities with lenders, community organizations and each other.

Most importantly, stop thinking of DPA as a last resort. It’s not. It’s a proactive way to serve clients, grow your business, and uplift communities. You’re not just showing homes when you understand how these programs work. You’re showing the way forward.