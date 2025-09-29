Above, Amanda Whitehead



The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced the appointment of Amanda Whitehead as vice president of event strategy and member engagement. Whitehead will manage NAR’s signature programs to deliver experiences that the company says will enhance REALTOR® business success.

“As NAR charts a new path and as part of our strategic efforts to continue to add and prove value to REALTORS®, we are transforming our events business to be a bigger and more inclusive space for industry leaders and practitioners to convene and help define the future of real estate,” said NAR CEO Nykia Wright.

Whitehead joins NAR from Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, where she served as director of events and business development, North America, managing a $200M+ global sponsorship and event portfolio. She executed over 350 events, including high-profile strategic partnerships with Formula 1, PGA, New York Fashion Week, Special Olympics, New York City FC (NYCFC), member associations, hotels and Fortune 500 brands. Her work delivered over $5M in incremental revenue while mentoring cross-functional teams and building scalable operations.

NAR says that Whitehead will use her experience to elevate the association’s events portfolio, creating signature experiences that convene a wide range of industry partners, while driving operational excellence and budget optimization with measurable ROI.

“Our members are at the heart of everything we do, and events are among the most powerful ways we connect, educate and inspire our members,” said Elizabeth Ranno, senior VP of education and events. “Amanda’s leadership and global expertise will help us produce experiences that welcome and empower REALTORS® to grow their businesses and shape the industry.”

Whitehead will start at NAR on Sept. 30.

