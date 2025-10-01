Stellar MLS marked a busy Q3 by being awarded the Central Florida Top Workplace Award from the Orlando Sentinel Media Group for the fourth consecutive year. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

The confidential survey measures 15 culture drivers that the company says are critical to an organization’s success, including alignment, execution and connection.

“This recognition reflects Stellar’s unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “Built on a foundation of service, to our team, our customers, our shareholders and the communities they represent, our culture is the cornerstone of our success and continues to guide every aspect of our mission and strategy.”

In addition to offering paid time off, cost-effective health insurance, competitive compensation and various work-life balance initiatives, Stellar MLS says it supports a diverse and inclusive team culture and regularly organizes guest speaker sessions and events for all staff members. Stellar MLS also offers its employees opportunities to serve their communities through volunteer contributions.

Stellar also completed the Willhouse Global Transformative Inclusive Leader program for its management team. This program is built to equip participants at any level of their organization with actionable diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI) tools to use in their workplaces.

At the end of August, Stellar unveiled its “More Than a Realtor®” campaign at the 2025 Florida Realtors® Convention & Trade Expo at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando. This year marked the 10th time Stellar MLS has sponsored and participated in the expo, which attracted around 3,000 registrations and 200 industry experts. The MLS says the initiative highlights the human side of real estate professionals, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes work they do to guide consumers through a major life decision.

“Stellar MLS’s mission is to take the lead in highlighting the important work Realtors and brokers do to navigate their clients through one of the most important transactions of their lives,” said Stellar MLS COO Shayne Fairely. “Highlighting customer stories demonstrates how Stellar goes above and beyond in being not only a service provider, but also a strategic partner in its customers’ businesses.”

After introducing the “More Than” campaign, hundreds of Stellar MLS customers shared stories and photos showcasing the impact they make beyond their professional roles.

At the conference, Stellar also addressed a critical gap in the marketplace–where most consumers don’t know what an MLS is or why it’s valuable to buying, selling and fair, equitable housing. To attempt to close this gap, Stellar created a consumer resource page aimed at raising awareness of the MLS’s role as more than a source of listing data, but as a business partner in real estate transactions.

“This innovative approach is not only enhancing the visibility of agents but also reframing the public perception of the multiple listing service and the real estate industry,” Cowen added. “This initiative reinforces Stellar’s commitment to transparency, consumer empowerment, and strengthening the agent-client relationship.”

Additionally, this summer Stellar joined Florida REALTORS® as a Title Sponsor for the “Clean Up Waterways” campaign. In 2025, Florida REALTORS® clean-up events have removed 27,049 pounds of trash across 134 events and with over 1,200 participants.

“For the last five years, Stellar MLS has volunteered alongside our shareholders throughout Central and Southwest Florida for the Clean Up Florida Waters initiative,” said Fairley. “This initiative has been especially meaningful to me. We’ve shared unforgettable experiences while restoring our favorite waterways, ensuring they remain clean, bright and beautiful for everyone to enjoy.”

