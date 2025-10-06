HomeSmart has announced the appointment of Stacey Onnen, a seasoned real estate executive with over 20 years of experience, as president.

Onnen most recently worked in the legal technology sector and led a national initiative at Keller Williams, according to a release. Earlier, she served as president at eXp Realty, where she scaled operations during a time of rapid expansion, and also held leadership roles with Realty ONE Group. Onnen began her career as an agent, designated broker, and owned and operated a brokerage and real estate school.

“HomeSmart has built a strong reputation for innovation and for delivering value to its agents and franchise network,” said Onnen. “I am excited to join the leadership team and contribute to the company’s next phase of growth.”

As president, HomeSmart says Onnen will partner with the executive team and market leaders to enhance operational efficiency, identify and develop new revenue opportunities and continue building on the company’s agent-first, technology-driven model.

“We are pleased to welcome Stacey to HomeSmart at such an important time in our growth,” said Matt Widdows, founder and CEO of HomeSmart. “Her operational expertise and leadership experience at large, rapidly scaling organizations will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen our platform, expand into new markets and support our agents and franchise partners.”

