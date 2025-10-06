Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) has announced the election of seven real estate professionals to the multiple listing service’s Board of Managers. These industry leaders join 10 others on the board to comprise the team that creates the company’s strategy and policies.

The brokers elected are sorted into three categories, according to a release. Category one consists of Aaron Starck of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate and Nicole Minier of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group. Category two consists of Matt Silver of Corcoran Urban Real Estate and Joan Marie Locascio of Fulton Grace Realty. Finally, category three consists of Jeff Gregory of Realty Executives Success.

In addition, the association executives elected are Michelle Mills Clement of the Chicago Association of REALTORS® and Sharon Halperin of the Oak Park Area Association of REALTORS®.

Others serving on the board are Fran Broude, Compass; John Matthews, Baird & Warner; Aaron Starck, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate; Tommy Choi, Keller Williams ONEChicago; Rose Schlickman, Key Realty; Luigui Corral, Re/Max American Dream; Matt Silver, Corcoran Urban Real Estate; Joan Marie Locascio, Fulton Grace Realty; Jeff Gregory, Realty Executives Success; Pradeep Shukla American Star Realty; Christopher De Santo, Realty Executives Legacy; Al Rossell, Jack Carpenter Organization; Tom Hurdelbrink, Hurdelbrink Consulting LLC; Brad Baldwin, First Utah Bank.

“We’re proud to be an organization purposefully set up to give brokerages a direct voice in leadership,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen. “The newly elected members of our Board of Managers will set a forward-thinking vision for MRED that best serves our subscribers.”

For more information, click here.