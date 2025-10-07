ERA Real Estate has announced its latest Colorado-based affiliation, Porter Realty ERA Powered, a legacy brokerage that services all of the San Luis Valley, as well as Phoenix, Arizona.

The brokerage was originally founded in 1991 by Mike and Mary Ann Porter, the parents of the current broker/owner, Preston Porter, who came into leadership in 2008 before officially buying full ownership in 2016.

Porter spent his early days in the industry working as a property manager after graduating from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs with a degree in information technology. Since then, ERA says Porter has become one of the most reputable names in the area’s real estate industry, specializing in commercial and farm and ranch properties.

Porter and his agents have been recognized for their community efforts, receiving the Adam State Willis Fassett Jr. Award, which honors the firm for its financial support of local students.

Porter says that “as part of the ERA network, I want to combine my passion for serving my hometown with my background in tech and the brand’s world-class services to deliver even better service to agents and clients. We are excited to break new ground, and for what’s to come as part of the ERA network.”

Through the ERA Powered® branding model, the company says Porter Realty, Inc. will retain its local brand identity while gaining access to the brand’s comprehensive suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

ERA says Porter will be prioritizing the pursuit of strategic growth via agent recruitment and M&A opportunities. Now, with access to the technology stack (MoxiWorks®, TextERA, Canva, etc.) offered by the brand, Porter and his affiliated agents will have increased bandwidth to focus on business strategies, and provide more individualized experiences to each of their clients.

“It’s an honor that this family brokerage, with a strong, multi-generational reputation, has come to ERA Real Estate to help protect and continue that legacy,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “We don’t take this responsibility lightly, and we’re extremely proud to offer the firm the latest cutting-edge tools and services that the brand has to offer.”

