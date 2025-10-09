Corcoran Horizon Realty has announced the opening of its newest office in the city of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Led by CEO/broker of record Cliff Rego, this expansion is part of the brokerage’s continued growth across Ontario.

Heading up the new Hamilton office as broker/managing partner is Marinus Geleynse, a real estate professional whose deep roots in the city and multifaceted career make him suited to help lead this next chapter for Corcoran Horizon Realty, the company notes.

Geleynese has over 16 years of experience as his career has spanned owning a marketing agency focused on real estate development, leading cultural festivals, publishing specialty media and operating educational city tours. He also served as a marketing executive for a major Ontario financial institution before returning to his professional roots in real estate.

“Our new Hamilton office reflects our belief in the city’s resilience, diversity and unmatched character,” said Rego. “Hamilton is a place of reinvention and grit, where heritage meets innovation. We’re proud to establish a presence in a city that’s not only steeped in history but also driving forward with creativity, entrepreneurship and community spirit. With Martinus at the helm, we’re confident this office will thrive and become a cornerstone of our Ontario network.”

“I’m tremendously excited to be a part of Corcoran Horizon Realty, and I’m especially excited about what this move means for our clients,” said Geleynse. “The technology, resources, marketing and support provided by Corcoran are truly industry leading. We are already seeing a fabulous response from the market, and I can’t wait to be a part of this rapidly growing company.”

Hamilton is Canada’s largest rustbelt city, home to a dynamic community marked by industrial strength alongside natural beauty, with more than 100 waterfalls within city limits and a topography shaped by the Niagara Escarpment.

The city’s real estate market features everything from Victorian red-brick homes in walkable neighborhoods to modern condos, farmland estates and lakefront properties. Its proximity to Toronto adds to its appeal, yet Hamilton still remains an independent community with its own culturally rich identity.

In addition to residential offerings, Corcoran Horizon Realty is bringing its commercial real estate practice to Hamilton. The brokerage has offered its expertise in commercial sales and leasing, supporting a wide range of clients in Ontario from small business owners to institutional investors.

The company says that the new office will serve as a central hub for agents and clients within the market place, offering a blend of local expertise and global reach. With existing offices in Kitchener, Cambridge, Port Severn and Toronto, Corcoran Horizon Realty continues to build its network across Ontario.

