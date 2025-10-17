Repliers, a technology and real estate data integration company, has announced the appointment of Rhett Damon as chief executive officer to lead its U.S. expansion.

With more than two decades of leadership experience, Damon has built and scaled high-performing teams at Realtor.com®, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Opendoor. Repliers said that he has consistently driven innovation across brokerages, MLS® systems and proptech ecosystems.

According to the company, Damon has worked closely with development teams and product leaders, facing challenges Repliers strives to solve, such as the costly and repetitive work of developing infrastructure and features that many real estate platforms share.

Repliers stated that Damon’s history of navigating complex industry dynamics, paired with his leadership experience and extensive network, makes him well-positioned to guide the brand into its next phase of growth.

“Rhett has lived the problem we solve,” said Patrick Arlia, co-founder of Repliers. “He knows what it’s like to be inside a fast-moving company trying to ship products fueled by real estate data. He shares our conviction that software developers are the last mile of innovation in this industry. Under his leadership, Repliers will expand its impact, helping real estate companies cut costs, shorten timelines and deliver more innovative products to market.”

“I’m thrilled to join Repliers,” said Damon. “I’ve been in the trenches. I’ve seen firsthand how much time and money real estate companies spend reinventing the same infrastructure. Repliers eliminates that redundancy and gives developers and brokers the freedom to focus on innovation.”

Repliers noted that the appointment comes at a time of momentum for the company as it has expanded its MLS® coverage across North America and is working with leading brokerages, proptech firms and technology providers seeking new ways to integrate real estate data. With AI-driven personalization, natural language search and automation becoming central to the industry, Repliers is a way for real estate companies to keep up with the latest technological advancements and evolving consumer expectations.

