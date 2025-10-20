Zillow customers who had a Matterport 3D home tour on a listing woke up today to find the virtual tour option removed, with Zillow claiming that the CoStar-owned company changed its terms of service to restrict usage of Matterport-created content on “any third-party platform.” CoStar also chose not to renew its API agreement with Zillow, according to a company spokesperson.

“Due to CoStar’s decision to restrict its content, Zillow removed Matterport 3D virtual tours from listings on our sites. CoStar’s ongoing efforts to wall off data and restrict how real estate professionals use the content they pay for is harmful to everyone in the industry,” a Zillow spokesperson told RISMedia.

CoStar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes as both companies jockey for an advantage in the “portal wars” (and also in court) amid a broader trend of industry consolidation and evolution, with CoStar pitting its Homes.com brand against Zillow’s long-established dominance in the consumer real estate space. CoStar founder and CEO Andy Florance has long been critical of Zillow’s business model.

But the removal of Matterport—which claimed around 1.2 million customers early this year—represents a significant escalation of the two companies’ dispute, and threatens to further fragment the real estate landscape.

A source at Zillow familiar with the decision noted that Zillow’s own 3D tours and other content created through its platforms can be reused on other platforms outside of Zillow, and that the company believes this sort of open marketplace is in the best interest of consumers—echoing the portal’s arguments in another major dispute with Compass over private listings.

According to the source at Zillow, the company will not accept any new Matterport videos until it can agree with CoStar on the API and the terms of use. The source also claimed there were concerns that customers could inadvertently run afoul and be at risk of violating CoStar’s terms if Zillow allowed them to continue uploading Matterport videos.

The company is currently reaching out to affected customers, with the source saying that Zillow is using different communications depending on the customer, and is recommending other services—including Zillow’s.

“Zillow empowers professionals to use a number of 3D media solutions on our platform in addition to our own rich media tool, Zillow 3D Home, which can be used both on and beyond our platforms,” the Zillow spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to RISMedia for updates.