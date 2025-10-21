Everyone knows that painting a room a new color can completely change its looks and feel. But did you know that there are countless smaller painting projects that can also transform a room? The editors at Real Simple talked to interior designers to gather creative ideas for enlisting paint in small ways to elevate the look of your home. Consider one of the following projects for an instant refresh.



Behind a desk. There’s no need to repaint your entire home office if you’re looking to liven things up in your work space. Instead, paint just the wall behind your desk, experimenting with a fun or bold color to make things interesting. If your desk is facing a wall-mounted shelving unit, paint just the back of the shelves for a lively pop of color.



The bathtub. Do you have a free-standing tub? Try painting the exterior in a surprising or complementary color to add a high-end design touch to your bathroom. Before embarking on this project, experts say to make sure you choose a paint that’s waterproof and can be applied to porcelain without cracking in the future.



The staircase. There are any number of ways you can use paint to turn your staircase into a statement piece. You can paint the stairs themselves in a solid color or two-tone stripe pattern, or just the backsplash of each step. You can also use a stencil to create a pattern on any part of the steps. Whichever method you choose, your stairs will instantly go from boring to bold.



Window frames. A great way to add a designer touch to a bathroom or bedroom is to paint just the window frames. Choose a color that’s a variation of your wall color for a sophisticated look, or a contrasting color to create a wow factor. The sky’s the limit!



Faux molding. Do you love the look of custom moulding but not the price tag? If you’ve got a steady hand and an artistic eye, you can paint faux molding in the color of your choosing to elevate the look of walls in your dining room or living room. Feel free to go beyond basic white, using a bold color or combination of colors.



Aside from the fresh and fun look these painting projects will provide in your home, the great part about them is that they can easily be painted over if you tire of a style or color. So feel free to think outside the box and let your creative juices flow!