A haven from life’s stressors and a place to gather with loved ones, today’s backyard has become an increasingly important component of one’s home. That’s why, when considering an addition or change to your yard, it’s important to consider the value it might add to your home when it comes time to sell.



While you may think you have the perfect project in mind, however, according to design experts who recently spoke with MSN, certain backyard upgrades can actually detract from your home’s value. So before you move forward, take a look at the following projects that might not end up being worth the investment:



Overdoing concrete. While stone features can elevate the look of your backyard, using too much concrete may not only be unappealing, it can also lead to drainage issues. According to experts, concrete can create “heat islands” that may be unusable in summertime and create runoff problems. Instead, mix hardscaping with greenery to add visual appeal and provide proper drainage.

Too much vegetation. If you’re passionate about gardening, don’t make the mistake of over-planting. While lush vegetation is always appealing, mismatched and overgrown plants can make your backyard feel like a jungle, detracting from its spaciousness. Prospective buyers might think your property has been neglected, especially if you have overgrown vegetation planted close to your house.

A misplaced fire feature. While fire pits have become a popular addition to many a backyard, building one in the wrong place can have a negative impact on your home’s salability. If you’re adding a firepit, make sure it’s at least 10 feet away from any structure or overhanging branches, and be sure to add comfortable seating and the necessary safety features.



Amateur water features. Don’t go the DIY route if you’re planning on adding a water feature. According to design experts, a poorly constructed and installed water feature can signal expensive maintenance or a breeding ground for insects. In order to avoid costly repairs, buyers may ask for it to be removed before considering making a bid on your home.



Getting too personal. While it’s typical for any homeowner to personalize their home to their liking, try to avoid any projects that are too permanent, such as a built-in trampoline or an elaborate outdoor structure. Since such features are extremely costly to remove, they will limit the number of buyers who may be interested in your home.

