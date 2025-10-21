While summer storms can bring severe wind, rainfall and lightning, in many areas, dangerous hail often accompanies bad storms. If wild weather and a threat of hail are forecasted in your area, follow the advice of the experts at Los Angeles-based Mercury insurance. As hailstorms grow more common and costly in many parts of the country, taking these few preventative steps can make a big difference in safeguarding your property and finances.

Inspect and reinforce your roof: Regularly check for loose or missing shingles and consider installing impact-resistant roofing materials if you live in a high-risk area.

The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) is a leading authority on resilience standards and best practices for protecting homes from hail damage. Use shingles rated “good” or “excellent” on the IBHS Roof Shingle Hail Impact Ratings or consider upgrading to a “fortified” roof, which features not only impact-resistant shingles but also enhanced nailing patterns, sealed roof decks and other wind- and water-protection features.

Secure outdoor items: Hailstorms and windstorms often occur together, so bring in patio furniture, potted plants and garden tools when hail is in the forecast to prevent flying debris from causing damage.

Protect windows and skylights: Install shutters or hail-resistant window film to minimize the chance of breakage.

Trim nearby trees: Remove weak branches and keep trees well-maintained to prevent falling limbs during a storm.

Park vehicles in a garage or under cover when storms are in the forecast. This helps prevent costly hail damage to your car, which may also impact your homeowners insurance deductible if the vehicle is parked on your property.

Mercury also encourages homeowners to review their insurance policies to ensure they understand their coverage and deductible options.