Whether you’re over 50, close to it or simply interested in designing a more accessible kitchen that will accommodate your needs well into the future, there are key features you should consider incorporating into your design, according to kitchen design expert Mark Tobin.



Tobin recently shared his insights with Hometalk, Inc.’s Redesign Daily blog. Check out some of the following kitchen innovations that will help you or a future homebuyer age comfortably in place.



Install a pull-down shelving unit. If you’re worried about reaching up into wall cabinets as you get older, Tobin says a pull-down unit is a must. These clever shelving units are installed within hard-to-reach cabinets and prevent the need for climbing on a stool to reach something. They’re particularly handy for those high cabinets above the refrigerator or pantry.



Put smart technology to work. While many among the older generations are hesitant about technology, Tobin recommends a few smart-home features that can make a world of difference in your kitchen, such as voice-activated lights or faucets. You can also consider technology systems that allow you to open and close cabinets and drawers electronically with just a gentle push. Push-to-open pistons, available at home-improvement stores, can achieve the same goal at a more reasonable price.



Place appliances at the right height. In order to reduce the amount of bending or lifting you do in the kitchen, install ovens, microwaves and even dishwashers at an ergonomic height. Think beyond the traditional placement of such appliances so that you can access them easily as you age.



Make sure small appliances are handy. From grinders to mixers, there are a host of small appliances that are used on the regular. Tobin recommends reorganizing your kitchen so that there’s room to leave the small appliances you use the most out on the counter. Also consider installing an appliance lift for heavier appliances like a stand mixer.



Avoid a deep sink. While large, deep sinks are all the rage in the modern kitchen, consider installing a more shallow sink that requires less bending. This alongside a raised dishwasher will make doing the dishes a much easier chore as we age.



Add plenty of lighting. As we age, having the right amount of light in the kitchen is essential. Tobin recommends layered lighting that allows you to have just the right amount of light for the task at hand. Think about overhead lights as well as under-cabinet lighting strips and interior lighting that automatically turns on when cabinets or drawers are opened.



Keep in mind that the above suggestions will not only make for a more aging-friendly kitchen, they will also heighten your kitchen’s design and make it more attractive to potential buyers down the road.