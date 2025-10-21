If your home is currently for sale or you’re thinking about listing it soon, you’ve undoubtedly got curb appeal on your mind. No matter how many fabulous features or spacious rooms exist inside your home, how potential buyers see it from the curb is essential to ensure they actually make it through the front door.



The good news is, there are many easy strategies and minor investments that can boost your home’s curb appeal, and the professional real estate agent you’re working with can guide you on what enhancements would present your home in its best light. In the meantime, MSN talked to design experts who advised steering clear of these front-yard “eyesores” that you may be overlooking. They may seem minor, but they can detract from your home’s appearance in a big way.



A disheveled lawn. When selling your home, keeping your lawn in tip-top shape is a must. So if your grass is overgrown or suffering from bald patches, prospective buyers may view it a sign of neglect, no matter how stunning the rest of your home is. Experts say to stick to a regular mowing schedule, water consistently, reseed patchy areas and talk to a lawn-care expert if there are problems you can’t solve on your own.

Tacky lawn decor. If you’ve got plastic figurines or decorative items scattered about your lawn, keep in mind that they could cheapen the overall look of your home. While you may love them, pack away kitschy lawn decor while your home is listed for sale and consider investing in higher-quality pieces that will enhance the overall look of your home.



Dead plants and refuse. While everybody seems to have that one area of their yard where they stash away dead leaves and plant cuttings, if you’re trying to sell your home it’s time to clean up that pile. The same goes for dead plants. Perhaps you were hoping you could nurse them back to life or simply haven’t gotten around to disposing of them. Whatever the case may be, be sure to get rid of them now before they negatively affect your home’s curb appeal.



Old mailboxes. If your mailbox has seen better days or is dated design-wise, invest in a brand new, modern style before listing your home for sale. The mailbox is often one of the first features you see from the curb, so you don’t want to send the message that your home is old and worse for the wear.

Clashing planters. Do you have a collection of mismatched pots and planters around your yard? If so, it could make your home look disorganized and messy to prospective buyers. Get rid of miscellaneous planters or repot plants in containers that offer a more stylish and cohesive look.



While there are many other factors that will influence the sale of your home, ensuring positive curb appeal is a good place to start.