Real estate agents spend hours planning social posts—Instagram carousels, TikToks, Reels, etc.—but sometimes overlook one of the simplest ways to build visibility online: commenting.

Intentional, authentic engagement in the comment section can do more for your reach and reputation than yet another meticulously planned post or yet another Canva graphic.

Here’s why it matters, and how you can start making every comment count.

Think of comments as micro-content

Each time you leave a comment on a post is an opportunity to increase your visibility to a new audience. Especially if you are focusing on building your local following, each time you engage with a local business, other agents or community pages, it creates another piece of content with your name and face attached.

The next time you see a post from a local business blowing up, leave a comment like: “I will definitely need to check this out in between my open houses this weekend!” or “Love to see this in my market!” The key thing to remember is to be intentional with your comments to try and build community instead of coming off as spam or overtly promotional.

Build relationships, not likes

Strategic comments aren’t just about increasing visibility—it’s about showing up consistently in your local online community. When you comment on posts from nearby restaurants, schools or small businesses, you’re signalling that you’re part of the neighborhood conversation instead of just an agent ‘selling’ the neighborhood. This organic presence builds trust before you ever directly reach out to potential clients.

Pick a few local pages to engage with regularly, ideally ones with followers who overlap with your ideal clients. When they see your name pop up regularly with thoughtful comments, they will associate you as a familiar face long before they even think of needing you as an agent.

Join industry conversations

While local connections are ideal when looking for leads and clients, it’s important to build connections across the board, by joining national and industry-level discussions too. Commenting on housing market updates, real estate influencer posts or major brokerage news positions you as someone in-the-know with what’s happening in your industry, beyond your local market.

Even a short comment like, “I’ve been noticing this in my market, too” or “My clients have been very vocal about this” can make you stand out among hundreds of generic emojis or one-word comments. This type of engagement can lead to real networking opportunities, or even media or referral connections.

Though sticking to your social media calendar of regular daily or weekly posts, it is important to expand your definition of content to include comments. Every post you engage with is another opportunity to show your authenticity, your local knowledge and your business.