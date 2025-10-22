Much like you as an agent, your listings only get one chance to make a good first impression. Standing out in the real estate market takes more than just a great property. It takes strategic, visually compelling media that not only grabs attention, but also holds it long enough to spark real interest and action. In today’s digital-first real estate landscape, the vast majority of buyers will likely judge a listing by the media they see. That means that your media (photos, floor plans and videos or virtual tours) is critical. If your media is polished, compelling and professional, you build trust and drive action. If not, you run the risk of buyers scrolling past your listing without a second thought.



Professional, high-quality photos are a must



Nothing sets a listing apart like professional-grade photos. Find out the maximum size and resolution that your MLS allows for photo uploads, and try to aim for something close to that. The primary photo, in particular, deserves careful consideration. This is the first image buyers will see on shared links and across third-party websites. It’s your listing’s first impression, so make it count—don’t leave the primary photo as an afterthought. Be sure to choose a photo that highlights the property’s best features and draws the viewer in.



The blueprint buyers want



Once a photo draws someone in, a floor plan helps them stay. Floor plans help buyers mentally furnish the space, understand room relationships and even identify whether the layout fits their lifestyle. It minimizes surprises during showings and can even deter visits from unqualified buyers, saving time for everyone involved. According to the 2024 NAR Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers report, 31% of buyers consider floor plans among the most important features of a listing. Simply put, buyers want to see the layout, and they’re more likely to engage when they can.



Video and virtual tours: motion meets emotion



Photos show, but video tells a story. Studies have shown that listings with a virtual tour get more views than listings without. Whether it’s a quick walkthrough or a 3D virtual tour, adding motion gives buyers a feel for the flow and character of the home. Usually, the first time a buyer sees a home is online, so it’s worth having a video or virtual tour to give buyers a much more detailed view.



Why it all works together



Photos attract. Floor plans clarify. Video connects. Together, they build a narrative that helps buyers visualize themselves in the home. That is what makes a listing memorable and marketable. With competition high and attention spans short, a strong visual first impression isn’t just helpful; it’s essential. In a market where first impressions are made in seconds, investing in high-quality listing media isn’t just smart; it’s non-negotiable. Before your next listing goes live, take a moment to evaluate your visuals. Are they working as hard as you are? And don’t forget, most people are viewing listings on their phones, so make sure every piece of media is optimized for mobile screens, too.



