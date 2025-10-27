NextHome has announced the launch of the NextHome Growth Lab as well as two significant leadership promotions to signify the company’s continued growth and commitment to serving its members.

The company stated that The NextHome Growth Lab, created in partnership with Workman Success Systems, unites AI-powered tools, live coaching and performance accountability in one ecosystem—helping brokers and agents boost productivity, refine skills and achieve consistent, measurable business growth.

“The future of brokerage success lies in empowering agents through technology, data, and expert coaching,” said James Dwiggins, Co-CEO of NextHome. “By collaborating with Workman Success Systems, we’re ensuring our members have access to a proven framework for growth—one that blends human accountability with AI-driven learning and precision.”

Powered by Workman Success Systems’ proprietary Coach Simple technology, the company stated that the Growth Lab integrates AI insights, role-based dashboards, and custom learning paths tailored to the NextHome network. This unified platform connects business tracking, goal setting and on-demand learning—allowing brokers to mentor, lead and scale with confidence.

“This partnership is about creating predictable greatness at scale,” said Verl Workman, CEO of Workman Success Systems. “NextHome understands that technology alone doesn’t transform businesses—coaching, accountability, proven systems, and leadership do. The Growth Lab brings it all together, giving every NextHome member the tools, systems, and support to perform at the highest level.”

NextHome also noted that an integral part of the Growth Lab is the Training Center, which offers courses on all of NextHome’s included products and services. The enhanced version adds structured, role-specific programs, including Buyer Agent Mastery (BAM), Admin Mastery Program (AMP), Rising Agent Mastery Program (RAMP) and Seller Listing Agent Mastery (SLAM).

All NextHome brokers and agents receive complimentary access to the NextHome Growth Lab’s core resources, including training content, AI-powered search tools for instant answers and basic business tracking and goal-setting features, as stated in a release. For those seeking deeper support, premium options unlock advanced AI coaching, structured tracking systems, and exclusive Workman Success programs—enabling brokers to better mentor teams, monitor performance, and implement consistent business practices across their offices.

The company also announced it has promoted Charis Moreno to Chief Revenue Officer, and Jim Fischetti to President of Brokerage Operations. Moreno, a “driving force behind the company’s success,” will in her new role continue to lead initiatives that expand opportunities for NextHome offices and strengthen the company’s ability to deliver long-term value to its members. NextHome added that Fischetti’s new title reflects the broad impact he has had across the organization, as well as his ongoing commitment to enhancing the brokerage experience throughout the NextHome network. He previously was focused on learning, development and coaching programs, which are now under the direction of Verl Workman and his team at Workman Success Systems.

“We couldn’t be more excited to recognize Charis and Jim with these well-deserved promotions,” said Keith Robinson, Co-Chief Executive Officer at NextHome. “Charis has attracted nearly every owner who has joined us in the last decade, always keeping the success of our members at the center of her work. Jim has been equally instrumental, building programs that empower our brokers and agents to thrive, and bringing unparalleled expertise in running a real estate brokerage. Both of them embody the heart, vision, and leadership that make NextHome special, and we’re thrilled about the future with them in these expanded roles.”

For more information, visit https://www.nexthome.com/.