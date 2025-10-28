HUNT Real Estate has announced the promotion of fourth-generation leader Charlie Hunt to Chief Executive Officer. Current CEO Peter Hunt will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

HUNT Real Estate Corporation was founded as the Hunt Business Agency by Charles S. Hunt in 1911, a firm he led until his son, C. Stuart Hunt, took over in 1947, as stated in a release. In 1968, Stuart Hunt took over the company’s commercial brokerage and led its rise to prominence in that sector. In 1975, Peter F. Hunt joined the firm following his college graduation, and later in 1984 founded what would become one of New York State’s largest independent mortgage bankers—HUNT Mortgage.

Now, HUNT shared that Charles F. Hunt, Peter’s son and great-grandson of the company’s founder, is taking the lead. Charlie Hunt first joined the firm working across various departments in high school, and later spent his college years selling real estate in the Greater Boston market.

In 2011, Charlie took on increasing leadership responsibilities while earning his MBA. He became Executive Vice President in 2015, was named Chief Operating Officer in 2019, and assumed the role of President of Residential Brokerage in 2022, leading HUNT’s strategic expansion into the Greater Boston market through acquisition. Today, HUNT stated that with residential branch offices stretching from Western New York to Boston, it ranks 29th in the nation in residential sales.

“The industry has changed significantly and requires a new generation of leadership,” said Peter Hunt. “My son Charlie is uniquely positioned to continue building our organization’s prominence in all the regions we serve and beyond.”

HUNT stated that very few companies survive into the second generation of family ownership and leadership, fewer still reach a third and only a rare few endure, owned and led by a fourth. “I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead our company into its 115th year of continuous service to buyers and sellers of all forms of real estate and to expand our reach across all related elements of the industry,” said Charles Hunt. “We have a powerful leadership team and the finest sales professionals in the business. Together we will continue to deliver exceptional real estate and homeownership experiences to our clients.”

