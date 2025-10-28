The Real Brokerage Inc. has announced that The Pozek Group, a top-performing real estate team in Orlando, has rejoined its fast-growing agent network. Led by industry veteran Ken Pozek, the 31-agent team is on track to close $400 million in sales volume this year, bringing its three-year home sales total to nearly $1 billion.

After exploring various models, including launching an independent brokerage, Pozek said Real offers the best platform for growth. Real’s agent value proposition, including revenue share, equity awards, collaboration tools and coaching opportunities, were key drivers in his decision.

“We have a unique opportunity to build something meaningful with Real,” said Pozek. “The revenue share and equity incentives are powerful tools, but what really stands out are the collaboration and coaching built into the platform. I’m excited to give my agents access to a network and training environment that supports their growth, both independently and as part of our team.”

Founded by Pozek in 2016, The Pozek Group has grown into one of the nation’s top-selling real estate teams by combining deep market expertise with a modern, media-forward approach, as stated in a release. Known for its strong digital presence and local influence, the team serves as the official real estate partner of the Orlando Magic and was recently named Team of the Year by Orlando Real Producers and Real Estate Company of the Year by Orlando Weekly.

“We’re excited to welcome Ken and his team back to Real,” said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and CEO of Real. “This is a major win. Ken is one of the most respected and forward-thinking leaders in the industry. His return reflects the strength of our model, the momentum we’ve built and the value we deliver for high-performing teams who want to grow with the right partner.”

For more information, visit https://onereal.com/.