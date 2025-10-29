Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has announced that JM Desert Real Estate, a full-service, 13-year-old brokerage serving Riverside County in California, is the latest firm to affiliate with the brand.

Now doing business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate JM Desert Collective, as stated in a release, the firm has developed a strong reputation locally for its ability to assist in traditional residential real estate, with a particular focus on assisting first-time home buyers and buyers looking for a second, seasonal property in the Coachella Valley. The firm is also able to assist with lot and land deals and can now further prioritize addressing client needs with personalized solutions thanks to this affiliation.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate noted that at the helm of the brokerage is Managing Broker and Owner Juan M. Martinez, a 19-year real estate veteran who has led the business since its establishment in 2012. Martinez began working as an assistant to a broker in 2003, while balancing a second job after hours to support himself, and eventually he took on a leadership role that prepared him to found his own business.

“Juan’s journey from assistant to owner is a remarkable testament to the grit, heart, and entrepreneurial spirit that define excellence in real estate. His story reflects the kind of leadership and resilience we deeply value,” said Ginger Wilcox, President, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “As Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate enters this vibrant market, we are proud to align with a professional whose integrity, local expertise, and relationship-first approach make him an ideal ambassador for our lifestyle brand. We are eager to empower Juan and his agents as they write their next chapter and deepen their impact in the diverse communities they serve.”

Martinez said he now has expansion in his sights, which is what led him to affiliate with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand. With access to the national brand’s enhanced technology stack and centralized productivity platform, Martinez said he hopes to create more time for himself to focus on his duties as a broker, instead of spreading himself thin with handling learning and mentoring, on top of his at-home responsibilities as a father. With this increased bandwidth, Martinez also noted he can better prioritize scalability and opening new offices throughout the rest of the Coachella Valley and beyond into Riverside County.

“Real estate isn’t just about the dollars; it’s about developing long-lasting relationships and helping others find the property that can allow them to attain their dream lifestyle,” said Martinez. “The biggest reason I’ve been successful in this industry over the past 19 years is thanks to these relationships, which is why my affiliated agents and I continue to dedicate 100% of our energy towards offering personable, professional assistance. With the support of the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand, we believe our capabilities can be enhanced even further, and we hope that we can build many more lifelong relationships as a result.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.