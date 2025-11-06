It’s that time of year again—pitch black mornings, sunsets before 5 p.m., energy dips by midafternoon and the cozy pull of staying in instead of prospecting. The key isn’t trying to power through the season; it’s adjusting your habits to match it.

Here are three simple ways to get ahead of the slump and keep you motivated before spring comes back around.



Reset your rhythm

Instead of forcing your old schedule, pay attention to your energy patterns and plan your day accordingly.

If mornings suddenly feel more productive, shift your outreach and lead generation there. Protect those peak hours and give yourself permission to slow down when your focus naturally dips later in the day.

You don’t need to overhaul your workflow—just resequence it. Push lower-energy tasks like paperwork, social scheduling or inbox cleanup to later in the afternoon, or when you focus naturally dips.

The agents who maintain momentum during this shift into winter aren’t necessarily working longer; they’re working in sync with their body’s clock.



Keep track of your goals

When daylight fades earlier, time can feel slippery; days and weeks can easily blur together and it’s easy to lose sight of what you’ve accomplished. Combat that by becoming more intentional about tracking your goals.

Break your quarterly goals into smaller, measurable milestones and create realistic checkpoints for yourself, then check in routinely. Once you solidify your goals, write them down somewhere visible—whether it’s on Post-It notes around your office, a physical or digital planner or on a whiteboard—and make it a habit to review them.

The act of tracking itself builds motivation and accountability. When you see that you’re moving forward, at whatever pace, you’re less likely to feel like the season is working against you.

Reward your effort, not just the outcome

The holiday season is busy for everyone, and often shows up in stretched-out deals or delayed results, so don’t let your motivation hinge entirely on closings. Instead, focus on consistency and reward the daily actions inching towards your goals.

Sent out your newsletter? Followed up with a cold lead? Knocked out your social calendar planning? Count that as a win. By recognizing effort, you are creating a positive feedback loop—one that will keep you showing up, even when the sun may not.