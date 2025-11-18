BeachesMLS, operated by Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®, has announced a new partnership with Roomvo aimed to provide Realtors® and consumers with a new way to envision property potential in listings.

“At BeachesMLS, our goal is to empower Realtors® with tools that elevate their business and the experience they deliver to consumers everyday,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. “This partnership with Roomvo is another example of our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, high-value solutions that keep our members ahead in an evolving market.”

Roomvo’s visualization tool uses proprietary AI technology to virtually redesign spaces in seconds, allowing potential buyers to see a room with new flooring, paint or design elements with remarkable realism, according to a release. This technology aims to help Realtors® showcase properties more dynamically, inspire clients’ imaginations and accelerate decision-making.

“We’re excited to partner with BeachesMLS to help buyers truly see what’s possible in a home,” said Pawel Rajszel, CEO and founder of Roomvo. “When buyers can visualize a space transformed in real time, it builds an emotional connection that leads to more confident decisions and stronger interest.”

Through this integration, BeachesMLS stated that Matrix subscribers will gain seamless access to Roomvo’s visualization features directly within the OneHome Portal. According to the company, listings enhanced with Roomvo’s AI design tools double consumer’s time-on-page, provide Realtors® more qualified leads and up to 170% higher conversion from online interest to in-person showings.

To learn more, visit https://rworld.com/.