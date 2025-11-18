PropSteam will be hosting a free webinar next month for real estate professionals, a three-day webinar series designed to help turn data and conversations into closings. The webinar, “Connect to Close: Year-End Power Plays,” will feature live demos, real-time outbound calls using the newly introduced BatchDialer, playbooks and insider insights from top experts, according to a release.

Featured speakers include, PropStream CEO Brian Tepfer; Real Estate Entrepreneur Steven Morales; Chris Logan, co-founder of Virtual Wholesaling Made Simple; and more. Throughout the multi-day webinar, attendees have a chance to win prizes, including a year’s subscription to BatchDialer.

The webinar will take place Tuesday, Dec. 2 to Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, from 12-1:30 p.m. PST each day. Reserve your seat here.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Day 1: Mindset Meets Market with Chris Logan & Eddie

Joining host Eddie Arguelles, content and demo marketing specialist at PropStream, is Chris Logan, co-founder of Virtual Wholesaling Made Simple. With years of experience closing deals across multiple markets, Logan brings a proven, action-first approach to kicking off Day 1, showing attendees how to think bigger, work smarter, and create opportunities that last.

Day 2: Power Users & Proven Playbooks; Live Calls With Steven Morales, Eddie & Burton

Watch the experts go live! Steven Morales, with over 1000+ closed deals, demonstrates how real professionals use data, discipline and consistent dialing to turn lists into deals. Morales brings his proven cold-calling techniques and deal-closing strategies straight to the Connect to Close stage. PropStream’s Arguelles and Burton Alicando, product specialist and media relations director will join the panel.

Day 3: The 2026 Playbook with PropStream CEO Brian Tepfer

Close out the series with a forward-looking session on turning insight into action. Join PropStream CEO Brian Tepfer and Arguelles for a candid conversation about predictive analytics, data-driven strategy, and what’s next for the PropStream × BatchDialer ecosystem.

Over the three days, PropStream aims to provide fresh insights, hands-on guidance and expert-driven strategies to help real estate professionals simplify the process and inspire new ways to connect, create and close with confidence.

Reserve your seat here.